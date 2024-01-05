News
Depeche Mode "My Cosmos Is Mine" & "Speak To Me"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi
05.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Sony Music veröffentlicht nach "Wagging Tongue" und "Ghosts Again" eine weitere Maxi-Single-Edition mit Remixen der Songs "My Cosmos Is Mine" und "Speak To Me" aus dem Album "Memento Mori". Dabei handelt es sich um die folgenden Remixe:
- My Cosmos Is Mine (ANNA Remix)
- Speak To Me (HI-LO Extended Remix)
Die limitierte Maxi-Edition wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 19.01.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.
