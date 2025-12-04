News

"Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

05.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Sony Music hat "Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" am 05.12.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP veröffentlicht. Das über zwei Stunden lange Live-Album mit den 2023er Konzerten im Foro Sol Stadium von Mexico City ist als 2 Blu-ray Disc/2 CD-Set, als Doppel-CD und auf vier Schallplatten erhältlich. Außerdem gibt es exklusive "Neon Pink Vinyl" und "Silver Vinyl"-Editionen bei jpc.de sowie eine exklusive türkise Vinyl-Edition bei Amazon.de.

Das Blu-ray Disc-Set enthält neben dem "Memento Mori: Mexico City" Live-Konzert zusätzlich den Konzertfilm "Depeche Mode: M" von Fernando Frías und eine Broschüre mit Live-Fotos von den Shows in Mexiko-City. Auf den beiden CDs sind neben dem Soundtrack zusätzlich noch vier bisher unveröffentlichte Studioaufnahmen von den Memento Mori Sessions.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

   • Intro
   • My Cosmos Is Mine
   • Wagging Tongue
   • Walking In My Shoes 
   • It’s No Good
   • Sister Of Night
   • In Your Room
   • Everything Counts
   • Precious
   • Speak To Me
   • Home
   • Soul With Me
   • Ghosts Again
   • I Feel You
   • A Pain That I’m Used To
   • World In My Eyes
   • Wrong
   • Stripped
   • John the Revelator
   • Enjoy The Silence
   • Waiting for the Night
   • Just Can’t Get Enough
   • Never Let Me Down Again
   • Personal Jesus

Bonus-Tracks von den Memento Mori Sessions:

    • Survive
    • Life 2.0
    • Give Yourself To Me
    • In The End

bereits erhältlich:

