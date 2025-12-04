"Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

News

Sony Music hat "Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" am 05.12.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP veröffentlicht. Das über zwei Stunden lange Live-Album mit den 2023er Konzerten im Foro Sol Stadium von Mexico City ist als 2 Blu-ray Disc/2 CD-Set, als Doppel-CD und auf vier Schallplatten erhältlich. Außerdem gibt es exklusive "Neon Pink Vinyl" und "Silver Vinyl"-Editionen bei jpc.de sowie eine exklusive türkise Vinyl-Edition bei Amazon.de.

Das Blu-ray Disc-Set enthält neben dem "Memento Mori: Mexico City" Live-Konzert zusätzlich den Konzertfilm "Depeche Mode: M" von Fernando Frías und eine Broschüre mit Live-Fotos von den Shows in Mexiko-City. Auf den beiden CDs sind neben dem Soundtrack zusätzlich noch vier bisher unveröffentlichte Studioaufnahmen von den Memento Mori Sessions.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

• Intro

• My Cosmos Is Mine

• Wagging Tongue

• Walking In My Shoes

• It’s No Good

• Sister Of Night

• In Your Room

• Everything Counts

• Precious

• Speak To Me

• Home

• Soul With Me

• Ghosts Again

• I Feel You

• A Pain That I’m Used To

• World In My Eyes

• Wrong

• Stripped

• John the Revelator

• Enjoy The Silence

• Waiting for the Night

• Just Can’t Get Enough

• Never Let Me Down Again

• Personal Jesus

Bonus-Tracks von den Memento Mori Sessions:

• Survive

• Life 2.0

• Give Yourself To Me

• In The End

bereits erhältlich:

