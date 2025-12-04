"Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Sony Music hat "Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" am 05.12.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP veröffentlicht. Das über zwei Stunden lange Live-Album mit den 2023er Konzerten im Foro Sol Stadium von Mexico City ist als 2 Blu-ray Disc/2 CD-Set, als Doppel-CD und auf vier Schallplatten erhältlich. Außerdem gibt es exklusive "Neon Pink Vinyl" und "Silver Vinyl"-Editionen bei jpc.de sowie eine exklusive türkise Vinyl-Edition bei Amazon.de.
Das Blu-ray Disc-Set enthält neben dem "Memento Mori: Mexico City" Live-Konzert zusätzlich den Konzertfilm "Depeche Mode: M" von Fernando Frías und eine Broschüre mit Live-Fotos von den Shows in Mexiko-City. Auf den beiden CDs sind neben dem Soundtrack zusätzlich noch vier bisher unveröffentlichte Studioaufnahmen von den Memento Mori Sessions.
- Depeche Mode: M / Memento Mori: Mexico City [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD
• Intro
• My Cosmos Is Mine
• Wagging Tongue
• Walking In My Shoes
• It’s No Good
• Sister Of Night
• In Your Room
• Everything Counts
• Precious
• Speak To Me
• Home
• Soul With Me
• Ghosts Again
• I Feel You
• A Pain That I’m Used To
• World In My Eyes
• Wrong
• Stripped
• John the Revelator
• Enjoy The Silence
• Waiting for the Night
• Just Can’t Get Enough
• Never Let Me Down Again
• Personal Jesus
Bonus-Tracks von den Memento Mori Sessions:
• Survive
• Life 2.0
• Give Yourself To Me
• In The End
bereits erhältlich:
