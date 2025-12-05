News
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"-Trailer zum "Game of Thrones"-Prequel online
05.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)
HBO hat einen Trailer für "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" veröffentlicht:
Die zweite "Game of Thrones"-Prequel-Serie nach "House of the Dragon" soll ab dem 18.01.2026 beim Streaming-Dienst HBO Max zu sehen sein, der am 13.01.2026 auch in Deutschland startet.
