"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"-Trailer zum "Game of Thrones"-Prequel online

HBO hat einen Trailer für "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" veröffentlicht:

Die zweite "Game of Thrones"-Prequel-Serie nach "House of the Dragon" soll ab dem 18.01.2026 beim Streaming-Dienst HBO Max zu sehen sein, der am 13.01.2026 auch in Deutschland startet.

