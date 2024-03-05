"Def Leppard: Pyromania - Expanded Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Def Leppard veröffentlichen ihr Album "Pyromania" aus dem Jahr 1983 als neue "Expanded Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Highlight ist ein Blu-ray Disc/4 CD-Set mit zusätzlichen Aufnahmen, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen. Außerdem enthält die Blu-ray Disc das gesamte Album mit neuen Dolby Atmos und 5.1-Abmischungen. Darüber hinaus erscheint "Pyromania" noch als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP sowie als Vinyl-Sonderedition mit Half Speed Mastering.
Der Verkaufstart ist für den 26.04.2024 geplant.
- Def Leppard: Pyromania - Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania [CD] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania [LP] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania - Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Pyromania - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklist Blu-ray Disc/4 CD
Disc One: Album Re-Mastered
1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
2. Photograph
3. Stagefright
4. Too Late For Love
5. Die Hard The Hunter
6. Foolin'
7. Rock Of Ages
8. Comin' Under Fire
9. Action! Not Words
10. Billy's Got A Gun
Disc Two: Rarities
1. No You Can't Do That - Out-Take
2. Untitled 1 - Demo
3. Untitled 2 - Demo
4. Untitled 3 - Demo
5. Untitled 4 - Demo
6. Untitled 5 - Demo
7. Untitled 6 - Demo
8. Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo
9. Too Late For Love - Demo
10. Comin' Under Fire - Demo
11. Billy's Got A Gun - Demo
12. No You Can't Do That - Demo
13. Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version
14. Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)
15. Stagefright - Rough Mix Version
16. Too Late For Love - Rough Mix Version
17. Die Hard The Hunter - Rough Mix Version
18. Foolin' - Rough Mix Version
19. Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version
20. Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version
21. Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)
22. Billy's Got A Gun - Rough Mix Version
Disc Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany
1. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)
2. Billy's Got A Gun
3. Foolin'
4. Rock Of Ages
5. Let It Go
6. Wasted
Disc Four: Live At The LA Forum
1. Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)
2. Rock Brigade
3. High And Dry (Saturday Night)
4. Another Hit And Run
5. Billy's Got A Gun
6. Mirror Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
7. Foolin'
8. Photograph
9. Rock Of Ages
10. Bringing Back The Heartache
11. Switch 625
12. Let It Go
13. Wasted
14. Stage Fright
15. Travellin' Band
Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New
1. Pyromania - Atmos Mix
2. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
3. Photograph
4. Stagefright
5. Too Late For Love
6. Die Hard The Hunter
7. Foolin'
8. Rock Of Ages
9. Comin' Under Fire
10. Action! Not Words
11. Billy's Got A Gun
Pyromania - 5.1 Mix
1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
2. Photograph
3. Stagefright
4. Too Late For Love
5. Die Hard The Hunter
6. Foolin'
7. Rock Of Ages
8. Comin' Under Fire
9. Action! Not Words
10. Billy's Got A Gun
Pyromania - New Stereo Mix
1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
2. Photograph
3. Stagefright
4. Too Late For Love
5. Die Hard The Hunter
6. Foolin'
7. Rock Of Ages
8. Comin' Under Fire
9. Action! Not Words
10. Billy's Got A Gun
Pyromania - Instrumental
1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
2. Photograph
3. Stagefright
4. Too Late For Love
5. Die Hard The Hunter
6. Foolin'
7. Rock Of Ages
8. Comin' Under Fire
9. Action! Not Words
10. Billy's Got A Gun
Videos
1. Photograph - Official Video
2. Rock Of Ages - Official Video
3. Foolin' - Official Video
4. Too Late For Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)
5. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)
bereits erhältlich:
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [CD] bei jpc.de
- Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.