News

"Def Leppard: Pyromania - Expanded Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Def Leppard veröffentlichen ihr Album "Pyromania" aus dem Jahr 1983 als neue "Expanded Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Das Highlight ist ein Blu-ray Disc/4 CD-Set mit zusätzlichen Aufnahmen, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen. Außerdem enthält die Blu-ray Disc das gesamte Album mit neuen Dolby Atmos und 5.1-Abmischungen. Darüber hinaus erscheint "Pyromania" noch als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP sowie als Vinyl-Sonderedition mit Half Speed Mastering.

Der Verkaufstart ist für den 26.04.2024 geplant.

Tracklist Blu-ray Disc/4 CD

Disc One: Album Re-Mastered

1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

2. Photograph

3. Stagefright

4. Too Late For Love

5. Die Hard The Hunter

6. Foolin'

7. Rock Of Ages

8. Comin' Under Fire

9. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

Disc Two: Rarities

Anzeige

1. No You Can't Do That - Out-Take

2. Untitled 1 - Demo

3. Untitled 2 - Demo

4. Untitled 3 - Demo

5. Untitled 4 - Demo

6. Untitled 5 - Demo

7. Untitled 6 - Demo

8. Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo

9. Too Late For Love - Demo

10. Comin' Under Fire - Demo

11. Billy's Got A Gun - Demo

12. No You Can't Do That - Demo

13. Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version

14. Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

15. Stagefright - Rough Mix Version

16. Too Late For Love - Rough Mix Version

17. Die Hard The Hunter - Rough Mix Version

18. Foolin' - Rough Mix Version

19. Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version

20. Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version

21. Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

22. Billy's Got A Gun - Rough Mix Version

Disc Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany

1. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

2. Billy's Got A Gun

3. Foolin'

4. Rock Of Ages

5. Let It Go

6. Wasted

Disc Four: Live At The LA Forum

1. Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)

2. Rock Brigade

3. High And Dry (Saturday Night)

4. Another Hit And Run

5. Billy's Got A Gun

6. Mirror Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)

7. Foolin'

8. Photograph

9. Rock Of Ages

10. Bringing Back The Heartache

11. Switch 625

12. Let It Go

13. Wasted

14. Stage Fright

15. Travellin' Band

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New

Anzeige



1. Pyromania - Atmos Mix

2. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

3. Photograph

4. Stagefright

5. Too Late For Love

6. Die Hard The Hunter

7. Foolin'

8. Rock Of Ages

9. Comin' Under Fire

10. Action! Not Words

11. Billy's Got A Gun

Pyromania - 5.1 Mix

1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

2. Photograph

3. Stagefright

4. Too Late For Love

5. Die Hard The Hunter

6. Foolin'

7. Rock Of Ages

8. Comin' Under Fire

9. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

Pyromania - New Stereo Mix

Anzeige



1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

2. Photograph

3. Stagefright

4. Too Late For Love

5. Die Hard The Hunter

6. Foolin'

7. Rock Of Ages

8. Comin' Under Fire

9. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

Pyromania - Instrumental

1. Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

2. Photograph

3. Stagefright

4. Too Late For Love

5. Die Hard The Hunter

6. Foolin'

7. Rock Of Ages

8. Comin' Under Fire

9. Action! Not Words

10. Billy's Got A Gun

Videos

1. Photograph - Official Video

2. Rock Of Ages - Official Video

3. Foolin' - Official Video

4. Too Late For Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

5. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.