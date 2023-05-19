News

"Def Leppard: Drastic Symphonies" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP erhältlich

Def Leppard haben ihr neues Album "Drastic Symphonies" veröffentlicht. Das ist in den Abbey Road Studios zusammen mit dem "Royal Philharmpnic Orchestra" eingespielte Album enthält eine Auswahl von Def Leppard-Hits im neuen klassischen Gewand.

Die "Drastic Symphonies" werden als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, CD und LP angeboten. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält die Aufnahmen neben dem PCM Stereo-Mix auch mit Dolby Atmos & DTS HD MA-Mehrkanalton. Die Vinyl-Edition wird als Doppel-LP (180 Gramm) im Gatefold-Cover angeboten. Die Blu-ray Disc und LP von "Drastic Symphonies" enthalten den zusätzlichen Bonus-Track "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad".

Tracklisting

Blu-ray/CD

Turn To Dust Paper Sun Animal Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version) Hysteria Love Bites Goodbye For Good This Time Love Gods Of War Angels (Can’t Help You Now) Bringin’ On The Heartbreak Switch 625 Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad (nur Blu-ray Disc) Too Late for Love When Love & Hate Collide Kings Of the World

LP

Seite A

Anzeige

Turn To Dust Paper Sun Animal Pour Some Sugar on Me (Stripped version)

Seite B

Hysteria Love Bites Goodbye For Good This Time Love

Seite C

Gods Of War Angels (Can’t Help You Now) Bringin’ On The Heartbreak Switch 625

Seite D

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad Too Late for Love When Love & Hate Collide Kings Of the World

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.