"Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray bei Amazon vorbestellbar
Eurovideo veröffentlicht im März "Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die neue 4K-Edition ist jetzt auch bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar.
Das Drogen-Drama von Uli Edel aus dem Jahr 1981 soll am 07.04.2022 erstmals in 4K veröffentlicht werden. Außerdem sind eine neue Mediabook-Edition mit Blu-ray Disc und DVD sowie eine einfache Blu-ray Disc geplant.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einer deutschen DTS HD MA 5.1-Tonspur ausgestattet sein und enthält als Bonus-Material u.a. einen Audiokommentar mit Regisseur Uli Edel sowie ein Interview mit der Hauptdarstellerin Nadja Brunckhorst.
