News

"Chicago: Live At 55" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Mercury veröffentlicht "Chicago: Live At 55" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City mit vielen Hits und Gästen zum 55. Jahrestag des Debütalbums "The Chicago Transit Authority" erscheint einzeln als Ultra HD Blu-ray, Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Edition sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc enthalten als Bonus-Material Interviews mit der Band und allen Gaststars. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 22.11.2024 geplant.

Update: Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

Tracklist

1. Introduction

2. Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

3. Beginnings

4. Questions 67 and 68

5. Listen (with Robert Randolph)

6. South California Purples (Short Version) (with Steve Vai)

7. Poem 58 (with Steve Vai)

8. I’m A Man (with Chris Daughtry & Robert Randolph)

9. Dialogue Part 1 and 2 (with Robert Randolph)

10. Call On Me (with Robin Thicke)

11. (I've Been) Searchin' So Long

12. Mongonucleosis

13. Street Player

14. Make Me Smile (with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

15. Colour My World (with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

16. Now More Than Ever (‘Smile’ Reprise) (with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

17. Alive Again (with Judith Hill)

18. Old Days

19. Hard Habit To Break (with Chris Daughtry)

20. Wishing You Were Here (with VoicePlay)

21. Happy Man (with VoicePlay)

22. If You Leave Me Now (with VoicePlay)

23. Look Away (with VoicePlay)

24. Just You ‘N’ Me

25. Hard To Say I’m Sorry / Getaway

26. In The Country (with Robert Randolph)

27. Saturday In The Park (with Robin Thicke)

28. Free

29. You’re The Inspiration (with Judith Hill)

30. Feelin’ Stronger Every Day (with Judith Hill)

31. 25 or 6 to 4 (with all guest artists)

