"Bruce Springsteen: Tracks II: The Lost Albums"-Boxset erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Sony veröffentlicht "Bruce Springsteen: Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums" im Juni auf CD und LP. Das Boxset enthält sieben bislang unveröffentlichte Alben aus den Jahren 1983-2018 mit insgesamt 83 Songs:

LA Garage Sessions '83

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Faithless

Somewhere North Of Nashville

Inyo

Twilight Hours

Perfect World

"Bruce Springsteen: Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums" erscheint am 27.06.2025 als 7 CD und 9 LP-Boxset mit 100-seitigem Booklet. Die sieben Alben waren laut Springsteen komplette Platten, einige von ihnen sogar bis zu dem Punkt fertiggestellt, an dem sie gemischt und dann doch nicht veröffentlicht wurden. So sind auf “Faithless” Songs für einen Film, der nie gedreht wurde zu hören und auf “Somewhere North of Nashville” Arrangements im Country-Sound mit Pedal Steel Guitar. Das Album “Inyo” soll "Geschichten aus dem Grenzland" bieten während auf “Twilight Hours” Orchesterklänge wie in einem Film Noir der 1950er präsentiert werden und. „Perfect World" Arena-Rock im E-Street-Style verspricht.

Update: Auf YouTube wurde jetzt eine rund 20 Minuten lange Doku veröffentlicht, die einige Hintergründe über die Entstehung der "Lost Albums" vermittelt:

Tracklisting

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North Of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World

