News

Blur-Comeback mit "The Ballad Of Darren"-Album auf CD & Vinyl LP

Blur veröffentlichen im Juli ihr neues Album "The Ballad of Darren". Die Britpop-Legenden präsentieren auf ihrem Comeback-Album zehn neue Songs. Die erste Single "The Narcisist" wurde bereits vorab veröffentlicht (siehe unten). "The Ballad of Darren" ist das neunte Studioalbum von Blur nach "The Magic Whip" aus dem Jahr 2015. Die Band plant im Sommer zahlreiche Festival-Auftritte und Konzerte in Europa sowie zwei Live-Konzerte im Londoner Wembley Stadium.

"The Ballad of Darren" kommt am 21.07.2023 in den Handel und wird neben der Standard-Edition auf CD und LP auch als "Deluxe Edition" auf CD mit zwei weiteren Bonus-Tracks erhältlich sein. Außerdem erscheint die Schallplatte als "Colored Vinyl"-Edition u.a. bei jpc.de.

Tracklisting "The Ballad of Darren"



1 The Ballad

2 St. Charles Square

3 Barbaric

4 Russian Strings

5 The Everglades (For Leonard)

6 The Narcissist

7 Goodbye Albert

8 Far Away Island

9 Avalon

10 The Heights

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Edition)

11 The Swan

12 The Rabbi

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.