"Billy Idol: Dream Into It" erscheint auf CD und Vinyl LP

Billy Idol veröffentlicht am 25.04.2025 sein neues Album "Dream Into It". Das neunte Studio-Album erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP auch als "Limited Edition" mit signiertem Insert exklusiv bei jpc.de. Die Schallplatte wird auch als "Purple Vinyl"-Sonderedition erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

1 Dream Into It

2 77

3 Too Much Fun

4 John Wayne (feat. Alison Mosshart)

5 Wildside (feat. Joan Jett)

6 People I Love

7 Gimme the Weight

8 I’m Your Hero

9 Still Dancing

bereits erhältlich:

