News
"Billy Idol: Dream Into It" erscheint auf CD und Vinyl LP
26.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Billy Idol veröffentlicht am 25.04.2025 sein neues Album "Dream Into It". Das neunte Studio-Album erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP auch als "Limited Edition" mit signiertem Insert exklusiv bei jpc.de. Die Schallplatte wird auch als "Purple Vinyl"-Sonderedition erhältlich sein.
- Billy Idol: Dream Into It [CD] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Dream Into It - Limited Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Dream Into It [LP] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Dream Into It - Purple Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
1 Dream Into It
2 77
3 Too Much Fun
4 John Wayne (feat. Alison Mosshart)
5 Wildside (feat. Joan Jett)
6 People I Love
7 Gimme the Weight
8 I’m Your Hero
9 Still Dancing
bereits erhältlich:
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Rebel Yell - Expanded Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: State Line - Live at Hoover Dam [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: State Line - Live at Hoover Dam [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Billy Idol: Billy Idol - Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Idol: Billy Idol - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.