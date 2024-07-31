News

"Arcane - League of Legends Staffel 1" im Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

31.07.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Im Oktober veröffentlicht Plaion Pictures "Arcane - League of Legends Staffel 1" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die erste Staffel der Animations-Serie erscheint am 24.10.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes und Szenen-Analyse geplant.

Zusätzlich erscheint eine "Ultimate Edition" mit noch etwas umgangreicherer Ausstattung, die exklusiv über den Plaion Shop verkauft wird.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:

