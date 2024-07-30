News
Amazon Vinyl LP-Schnäppchen ab 15,99 € (Update)
31.07.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon sind derzeit zahlreiche Schallplatten im Angebot. Vor allem viele reduzierte Vinyl-Klassiker u.a. von Pink Floyd, Fleetwoord Mac und Bruce Springsteen sind dabei, aber auch einzelne neuere LPs. Die Angebote gelten wahrscheinlich nur für kurze Zeit und einzelne Preise wurden auch bereits wieder erhöht:
Update: Die Liste wurde am Ende noch um weitere Titel erweitert:
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley 1974 (2023 Master) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Pink Floyd: The Division Bell - 2011 Remaster [Vinyl LP] 26,39 EUR
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here. [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Pink Floyd: Animals (2018 Remix) [Vinyl LP] 19,99 EUR
- Pink Floyd: The Piper at the Gates of Dawn [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Pink Floyd: Atom Heart Mother (2016 Edition) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Pink Floyd: A Saucerful of Secrets [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- A Foot In The Door – The Best Of Pink Floyd [Vinyl LP] 23,99 EUR
- Pink Floyd: A Collection Of Great Dance Songs [Vinyl LP] 21,99 EUR
- Dire Straits: Brothers in Arms - Half Speed Remastered [LP] 34,39 EUR
- Depeche Mode: 101 (Live) [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Depeche Mode: Black Celebration [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Depeche Mode: Violator [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Alphaville - Forever Young (Remastered) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Guns'n Roses: Appetite for Destruction [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Fleetwood Mac: Rumours [Vinyl LP] 15,99 EUR
- Fleetwood Mac: Greatest Hits [Vinyl LP] 15,99 EUR
- R.E.M. Out Of Time (25th Anniversary Edt)(1LP) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- The Smiths - Hatful of Hollow [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- New Order: Substance (2023 Reissue) [Vinyl LP] 35,99 EUR
- Kraftwerk: Die Mensch-Maschine (Colored Vinyl) [Vinyl LP] 26,39 EUR
- Iron Maiden: No Prayer for the Dying [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Herbert Grönemeyer - Bochum (Remastered) [Vinyl LP] 19,99 EUR
- Im Schatten der Ärzte [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- The Doors (1st Album) [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Bruce Dickinson: The Mandrake Project [Vinyl LP] 26,39 EUR
- Jethro Tull: Invincible Shield [Vinyl LP] 26,39 EUR
- Neil Young: Barn [Vinyl LP] 18,39 EUR
- Slowdive [Vinyl LP] 17,59 EUR
- Slowdive: Everything Is Alive [Vinyl LP] 18,39 EUR
- Electric Callboy TEKKNO [LP/CD] 17,59 EUR
- ZZ Top: Eliminator [Vinyl LP] 18,39 EUR
- Foo Fighters: Medicine at Midnight [Vinyl LP] 14,41 EUR
- Peter Gabriel - So [Vinyl LP] 16,99 EUR
- AC/DC Power Up [Vinyl LP] 19,99 EUR
- Adele - 21 [Vinyl LP] 18,39 EUR
- Adele - 25 [Vinyl LP] 18,39 EUR
- Mark Knopfler: One Deep River (2LP) 31,99 EUR
- John Lennon: Mind Games (2LP) 39,99 EUR
- Pearl Jam: Dark Matter (LP) 31,99 EUR
- Bon Jovi: Forever [Vinyl LP] 23,99 EUR
- Stranger Things: Music From The Netflix Original Series [LP] 22,39 EUR
- Slash: Orgy of the Damned (2LP) 22,39 EUR
- Guns N Roses: Use Your Illusion I [2 LP] 30,39 EUR
- AC/DC: Back In Black 50th Anniversary [LP] 26,39 EUR
- Beatles: ABBEY ROAD - 50th Anniversary [Vinyl LP] 23,99 EUR
- Michael Jackson: Thriller [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Michael Jackson: Bad [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Prodigy: The Fat of the Land [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Elvis 30 #1 Hits [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Prince: Purple Rain (Remastered) [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Mike Oldfield: Tubular Bells [Vinyl LP] 14,82 EUR
- Pink Floyd: Relics [Vinyl LP] 16,99 EUR
- Norah Jones: Come Away With Me [Vinyl LP] 23,99 EUR
- Radiohead: Ok Computer [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Nirvana: Nevermind [Vinyl LP] 24,99 EUR
- Bob Marley: Legend [Vinyl LP] 23,99 EUR
- The Best of Depeche Mode Volume One [Vinyl LP] 31,99 EUR
- Foo Fighters: Greatest Hits [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
- Bruce Springsteen: Greatest Hits [Vinyl LP] 22,39 EUR
