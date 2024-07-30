News

Amazon Vinyl LP-Schnäppchen ab 15,99 € (Update)

31.07.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de Angebote Prime Day Black Friday

Bei Amazon sind derzeit zahlreiche Schallplatten im Angebot. Vor allem viele reduzierte Vinyl-Klassiker u.a. von Pink Floyd, Fleetwoord Mac und Bruce Springsteen sind dabei, aber auch einzelne neuere LPs. Die Angebote gelten wahrscheinlich nur für kurze Zeit und einzelne Preise wurden auch bereits wieder erhöht:

Update: Die Liste wurde am Ende noch um weitere Titel erweitert:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK