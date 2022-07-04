News

Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs mit Sofort-Rabatt

Amazon.de bietet erneut zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Mit dabei sind u.a. The Batman und Moonfall.

Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.

Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist. Durchgestrichene Titel sind derzeit ohne Rabatt was sich aber kurzfristig noch ändern kann, weil z.B. bereits in einem anderen Format der Rabatt gewährt wird:

weitere Angebote:

