Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs mit Sofort-Rabatt
Amazon.de bietet erneut zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an. Mit dabei sind u.a. The Batman und Moonfall.
Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.
Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten werden, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist. Durchgestrichene Titel sind derzeit ohne Rabatt was sich aber kurzfristig noch ändern kann, weil z.B. bereits in einem anderen Format der Rabatt gewährt wird:
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- A Hard Day's Night [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray]
- Gunpowder Milkshake [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Untouchables - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Indiana Jones - Jäger des verlorenen Schatzes - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Pirates of the Caribbean - Fluch der Karibik [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pirates of the Caribbean - Fluch der Karibik 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Pirates of the Caribbean - Am Ende der Welt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Pirates of the Caribbean - Fremde Gezeiten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray 3D]
- Tod auf dem Nil [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- King Richard [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- King Richard [Blu-ray]
- Nobody [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Freitag der 13. 8 Movie Collection (Blu-ray)
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
Daniel Craig 5 Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Giganten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beverly Hills Cop 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Das gefallene Königreich - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dr. Who und die Daleks - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Harry Potter 4K Complete Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Apocalypse Now / The Final Cut / Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blade [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla vs. Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 - Die Fast & Furious Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Carpenter's THE THING [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Klapperschlange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien 40th [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eraser: Reborn [Blu-ray]
- Supernatural - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Licorice Pizza [Blu-ray]
- Jackass Forever [Blu-ray]
- Spencer [Blu-ray]
- Spencer - Digibook [Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [Blu-ray]
- Belfast [Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (Blu-ray)
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (LP)
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
- From Dusk Till Dawn [Blu-ray]
- From Dusk Till Dawn - Trilogie [Blu-ray]
- Contra [Blu-ray]
- The North Sea [Blu-ray]
- Eurovision Song Contest Turin 2022 [Blu-ray Disc]
- Lord of War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der letzte Mohikaner [Blu-ray]
- Nobody [Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [Blu-ray]
- Benedetta [Blu-ray]
Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [Blu-ray]
Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo [Blu-ray]
