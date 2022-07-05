News

"Alice Cooper - Live from the Astroturf" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Alice Cooper veröffentlicht im September "Live from the Astroturf" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

Die "Reunion Show" aus dem Jahr 2015 mit der ursprünglichen Band-Besetzung von Alice Cooper erscheint mit der Dokumentation "Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie in mehreren Varianten mit LP und DVD.

Dabei stehen sowohl eine grüne "Limited Glow In The Dark" Vinyl-Edition sowie eine "Apricot" Vinyl-Edition mit orangefarbener Schallplatte zur Auswahl. Außerdem wird eine "Curacao" Vinyl-Edition bei jpc.de angeboten.

Der weltweite Verkaufsstart von "Alice Cooper - Live from the Astroturf" ist für den 30.09.2022 geplant.

Tracklisting CD / LP

Caught In A Dream

Be My Lover

I'm Eighteen

Is It My Body

No More Mr. Nice Guy

Under My Wheels

School's Out

Elected

Desperado (Instrumental Bonus-Track)

Tracklisting Blu-ray Disc

"Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper"-Dokumentation

Music Video: "I'm Eighteen (Live From The Astroturf)"

Music Video: "Under My Wheels (Live From The Astroturf)"

Extensive Interview with Dennis, Michael and Neal

