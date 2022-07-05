"Alice Cooper - Live from the Astroturf" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Alice Cooper veröffentlicht im September "Live from the Astroturf" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.
Die "Reunion Show" aus dem Jahr 2015 mit der ursprünglichen Band-Besetzung von Alice Cooper erscheint mit der Dokumentation "Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie in mehreren Varianten mit LP und DVD.
Dabei stehen sowohl eine grüne "Limited Glow In The Dark" Vinyl-Edition sowie eine "Apricot" Vinyl-Edition mit orangefarbener Schallplatte zur Auswahl. Außerdem wird eine "Curacao" Vinyl-Edition bei jpc.de angeboten.
Der weltweite Verkaufsstart von "Alice Cooper - Live from the Astroturf" ist für den 30.09.2022 geplant.
Tracklisting CD / LP
- Caught In A Dream
- Be My Lover
- I'm Eighteen
- Is It My Body
- No More Mr. Nice Guy
- Under My Wheels
- School's Out
- Elected
- Desperado (Instrumental Bonus-Track)
Tracklisting Blu-ray Disc
- "Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper"-Dokumentation
- Music Video: "I'm Eighteen (Live From The Astroturf)"
- Music Video: "Under My Wheels (Live From The Astroturf)"
- Extensive Interview with Dennis, Michael and Neal
