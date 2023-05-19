News

"Yes - Mirror To The Sky" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP erhältlich

19.05.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Ab sofort ist das neue "Yes"-Album "Mirror To The Sky" auf Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos-Mix, CD & LP erhältlich. Das Album der Progressive Rock-Band wird in insgesamt fünf verschiedenen Varianten angeboten:

  • Deluxe Blu-ray + 2 CD Artbook
  • Deluxe Blu-ray + 2 CD + "Electric Blue" 2 LP + Artbook + Poster
  • Deluxe 2 CD (Digipak)
  • CD (Jewel Case)
  • Doppel-LP mit Gatefold-Cover

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album neben dem Dolby Atmos-Mix auch als 5.1 und Hi Res 96k/24bit Stereo-Mix sowie alle Album-Titel als zusätzliche Instrumental-Versionen.

Die Doppel-LP wird auch als Transparent Red Vinyl-Sonderedition bei jpc.de angeboten.

Tracklisting

CD 1

1. Cut From The Stars 05:27
2. All Connected 09:02
3. Luminosity 09:04
4. Living Out Their Dream 04:45
5. Mirror to the Sky 13:53
6. Circles of Time 04:59

CD 2 

1. Unknown Place 08:15
2. One Second Is Enough 04:04
3. Magic Potion 04:08

Blu-ray Disc

1. Cut From The Stars 5:25 
2. All Connected 9:02 
3. Luminosity 9:04 
4. Living Out Their Dream 4:45 
5. Mirror to the Sky 13:53 
6. Circles Of Time 4:59 
7. Unknown Place 8:15 
8. One Second Is Enough 4:04 
9. Magic Potion 4:08
 
LP
 
A

1. Cut From The Stars 5:25 
2. All Connected 9:02 
3. Luminosity 9:04 
 
B

1. Living Out Their Dream 4:45 
2. Mirror to the Sky 13:53 
3. Circles Of Time 4:59 
 
C

1. Unknown Place  8:15 
 
D

1. One Second Is Enough 4:04 
2. Magic Potion 4:08

