News
"World War Z" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
19.08.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht "World War Z" im Oktober auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Zombie Horror-Thriller von Marc Forster mit Brad Pitt aus dem Jahr 2012 erscheint am 24.10.2024 als "Limited Collector's Edition" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Sammler-Edition enthält neben dem Film auch noch Beigaben wie Poster und Artcards.
- World War Z - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- World War Z - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
