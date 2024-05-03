News

"Within Temptation: Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Within Tempation veröffentlichen im Juni "Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme vom 29.11.2022 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Set, CD und Doppel-LP. Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt über eine Dolby Atmos-Tonspur mit Dolby TrueHD Core. Als Sondereditionen sind außerdem ein 64 Seiten umfassendes "Limited Artbook" inklusive Blu-ray Disc, DVD und CD sowie eine "White Marbled Vinyl"-Variante geplant.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 21.06.2024 geplant.

Tracklist

Our Solemn Hour

Faster

Paradise (What About Us?)

Stand My Ground

Angels

Iron

Raise Your Banner

Entertain You

The Reckoning (Feat. Amy Lee)

Supernova

Don’t Pray For Me

All I Need

Ice Queen

Mother Earth

Bonus footage:

The Fire Within (Music Video)

Photo Album

Anzeige



bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.