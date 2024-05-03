"Within Temptation: Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Within Tempation veröffentlichen im Juni "Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme vom 29.11.2022 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Set, CD und Doppel-LP. Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt über eine Dolby Atmos-Tonspur mit Dolby TrueHD Core. Als Sondereditionen sind außerdem ein 64 Seiten umfassendes "Limited Artbook" inklusive Blu-ray Disc, DVD und CD sowie eine "White Marbled Vinyl"-Variante geplant.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 21.06.2024 geplant.
Tracklist
Our Solemn Hour
Faster
Paradise (What About Us?)
Stand My Ground
Angels
Iron
Raise Your Banner
Entertain You
The Reckoning (Feat. Amy Lee)
Supernova
Don’t Pray For Me
All I Need
Ice Queen
Mother Earth
Bonus footage:
The Fire Within (Music Video)
Photo Album
bereits erhältlich:
