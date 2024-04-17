News

"Eric Clapton: To Save a Child" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht "To Save a Child" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP. Das im Dezember 2023 in London vor kleinem Publikum aufgenommene Live-Konzert wird durch die neue Studio-Aufnahme "Prayer of a Child" ergänzt und erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Doppel-Schallplatte. Neben Eric Clapton ist Dhani Harrison als Gast bei dem George Harrison-Song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" dabei.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.07.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

Voice of a Child

Tears in Heaven

Layla

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

Key to the Highway

Hoochie Coochie Man

River of Tears

Got to Get Better in a Little While

The Sky is Crying

Crossroads

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) featuring Dhani Harrison

Prayer of a Child

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.