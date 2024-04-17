News

"Eric Clapton: To Save a Child" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

17.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Eric Clapton veröffentlicht "To Save a Child" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP. Das im Dezember 2023 in London vor kleinem Publikum aufgenommene Live-Konzert wird durch die neue Studio-Aufnahme "Prayer of a Child" ergänzt und erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Doppel-Schallplatte. Neben Eric Clapton ist Dhani Harrison als Gast bei dem George Harrison-Song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" dabei.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.07.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

Voice of a Child
Tears in Heaven
Layla
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out
Key to the Highway
Hoochie Coochie Man
River of Tears
Got to Get Better in a Little While
The Sky is Crying
Crossroads
Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) featuring Dhani Harrison
Prayer of a Child

