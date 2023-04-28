News

"Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad" jetzt als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, CD & "Blue Vinyl"-LP-Edition erhältlich

Whitesnake haben ihr Album "Good To Be Bad" aus dem Jahr 2008 als neue "Still Good To Be Bad" 15th Anniversary-Edition veröffentlicht. Neben einer einfachen CD und einer Doppel-CD ist auch ein "Super Deluxe" 4 CD-Set mit zusätzlicher Blu-ray Disc sowie eine "Translucent Blue Vinyl"-LP-Edition erhältlich.

Das "Super Deluxe Set" enthält das "Good To Be Bad"-Album auf CD in zwei neu remasterten bzw. neu abgemischten Fassungen und bislang unveröffentlichte Studio/Live-Aufnahmen sowie auf Blu-ray Disc zahlreiche Live-Mitschnitte der "Good To Be Bad"-Welttournee im Jahr 2008. Die einfache CD und "Blue Vinyl"-Doppel-LP enthalten den 2023er-Remix und die Doppel-CD zusätzlich das remasterte Album.

Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad "Super Deluxe" 4 CD + Blu-ray Edition

CD 1: New Remix

01. Best Years

02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow

03. Lay Down Your Love

04. If You Want Me

05. All I Want All I Need

06. Call On Me

07. Ready To Rock

08. Summer Rain

09. Good To Be Bad

10. All For Love

11. All I Want Is You

12. Got What You Need

13. A Fool In Love

14. Dog

15. ‘Til The End Of Time

CD 2: New Remaster

01. Best Years

02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow

03. Lay Down Your Love

04. If You Want Me

05. All I Want All I Need

06. Call On Me

07. Ready To Rock

08. Summer Rain

09. Good To Be Bad

10. All For Love

11. All I Want Is You

12. Got What You Need

13. A Fool In Love

14. Dog

15. ‘Til The End Of Time

CD 3: Alt Mixes and Various Versions

1. Lay Down Your Love: w/ Hook City Harlots

2. If You Want Me: w/ Hook City Harlots

3. Call On Me: w/ Hook City Harlots

4. Good To Be Bad: w/ Hook City Harlots

5. All For Love: w/ Hook City Harlots

6. Got What You Need: w/ Hook City Harlots

7. A Fool In Love: w/ Hook City Harlots

8. If You Want Me: Tommy Aldridge drums

9. Ready To Rock: Tommy Aldridge drums

10. All I Want Is You: Tommy Aldridge drums

11. Dog: Tommy Aldridge drums

12. All For Love: Doug Aldridge alternate solo

13. Summer Rain: Unzipped

CD 4: Evolutions

01. Best Years

02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow

03. Lay Down Your Love

04. If You Want Me

05. All I Want All I Need

06. Call On Me

07. Ready To Rock

08. Summer Rain

09. Good To Be Bad

10. All For Love

11. All I Want Is You

12. Got What You Need

13. A Fool In Love

14. Dog

15. ‘Til The End Of Time

Disc 5: Blu-ray

Ready To Rock (Promo Video)

Lay Down Your Love (Promo Video)

Best Years (Mini Concert From 2008)

Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Mini Concert From 2008)

Lay Down Your Love (Mini Concert From 2008)

A Fool In Love (Mini Concert From 2008)

Got What You Need (Purplesnake Video)

Call On Me (Purplesnake Video)

Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Purplesnake Video)

All For Love (Purplesnake Video)

Best Years (Purplesnake Video)

Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)

All I Want All I Need (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)

Lay Down Your Love (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)

Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad "Blue Vinyl Edition"

Side A 21:01

1. Best Years 5:18

2. Can You Hear The Wind Blow 5:22

3. Lay Down Your Love 6:13

4. If You Want Me 4:08

Side B 17:13

5. All I Want All I Need 5:43

6. Call On Me 5:06

8. Summer Rain 6:24

Side C 19:44

9. Good To Be Bad 5:13

7. Ready To Rock 4:29

10. All For Love 5:17

11. All I Want Is You 4:45

Side D 19:13

12. Got What You Need 4:17

13. A Fool In Love 5:48

14 Dog 3:39

15: ‘Til The End Of Time 5:29

