"Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad" jetzt als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, CD & "Blue Vinyl"-LP-Edition erhältlich
Whitesnake haben ihr Album "Good To Be Bad" aus dem Jahr 2008 als neue "Still Good To Be Bad" 15th Anniversary-Edition veröffentlicht. Neben einer einfachen CD und einer Doppel-CD ist auch ein "Super Deluxe" 4 CD-Set mit zusätzlicher Blu-ray Disc sowie eine "Translucent Blue Vinyl"-LP-Edition erhältlich.
Das "Super Deluxe Set" enthält das "Good To Be Bad"-Album auf CD in zwei neu remasterten bzw. neu abgemischten Fassungen und bislang unveröffentlichte Studio/Live-Aufnahmen sowie auf Blu-ray Disc zahlreiche Live-Mitschnitte der "Good To Be Bad"-Welttournee im Jahr 2008. Die einfache CD und "Blue Vinyl"-Doppel-LP enthalten den 2023er-Remix und die Doppel-CD zusätzlich das remasterte Album.
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [4 CD + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [4 CD + Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [CD] bei jpc.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad "Super Deluxe" 4 CD + Blu-ray Edition
CD 1: New Remix
01. Best Years
02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow
03. Lay Down Your Love
04. If You Want Me
05. All I Want All I Need
06. Call On Me
07. Ready To Rock
08. Summer Rain
09. Good To Be Bad
10. All For Love
11. All I Want Is You
12. Got What You Need
13. A Fool In Love
14. Dog
15. ‘Til The End Of Time
CD 2: New Remaster
01. Best Years
02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow
03. Lay Down Your Love
04. If You Want Me
05. All I Want All I Need
06. Call On Me
07. Ready To Rock
08. Summer Rain
09. Good To Be Bad
10. All For Love
11. All I Want Is You
12. Got What You Need
13. A Fool In Love
14. Dog
15. ‘Til The End Of Time
CD 3: Alt Mixes and Various Versions
1. Lay Down Your Love: w/ Hook City Harlots
2. If You Want Me: w/ Hook City Harlots
3. Call On Me: w/ Hook City Harlots
4. Good To Be Bad: w/ Hook City Harlots
5. All For Love: w/ Hook City Harlots
6. Got What You Need: w/ Hook City Harlots
7. A Fool In Love: w/ Hook City Harlots
8. If You Want Me: Tommy Aldridge drums
9. Ready To Rock: Tommy Aldridge drums
10. All I Want Is You: Tommy Aldridge drums
11. Dog: Tommy Aldridge drums
12. All For Love: Doug Aldridge alternate solo
13. Summer Rain: Unzipped
CD 4: Evolutions
01. Best Years
02. Can You Hear The Wind Blow
03. Lay Down Your Love
04. If You Want Me
05. All I Want All I Need
06. Call On Me
07. Ready To Rock
08. Summer Rain
09. Good To Be Bad
10. All For Love
11. All I Want Is You
12. Got What You Need
13. A Fool In Love
14. Dog
15. ‘Til The End Of Time
Disc 5: Blu-ray
Ready To Rock (Promo Video)
Lay Down Your Love (Promo Video)
Best Years (Mini Concert From 2008)
Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Mini Concert From 2008)
Lay Down Your Love (Mini Concert From 2008)
A Fool In Love (Mini Concert From 2008)
Got What You Need (Purplesnake Video)
Call On Me (Purplesnake Video)
Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Purplesnake Video)
All For Love (Purplesnake Video)
Best Years (Purplesnake Video)
Can You Hear The Wind Blow (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)
All I Want All I Need (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)
Lay Down Your Love (Cutting Room NY Live Acoustic)
Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad "Blue Vinyl Edition"
Side A 21:01
1. Best Years 5:18
2. Can You Hear The Wind Blow 5:22
3. Lay Down Your Love 6:13
4. If You Want Me 4:08
Side B 17:13
5. All I Want All I Need 5:43
6. Call On Me 5:06
8. Summer Rain 6:24
Side C 19:44
9. Good To Be Bad 5:13
7. Ready To Rock 4:29
10. All For Love 5:17
11. All I Want Is You 4:45
Side D 19:13
12. Got What You Need 4:17
13. A Fool In Love 5:48
14 Dog 3:39
15: ‘Til The End Of Time 5:29
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.