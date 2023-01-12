News

Warner: "Rocky" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Box jetzt vorbestellbar

Warner veröffentlicht die "Rocky"-Filme mit Sylvester Stallone auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Box-Set mit den vier Rocky-Filmen aus den 80er Jahren erscheint voraussichtlich am 23.03.2023 und ist jetzt bei jpc.de vorbestellbar.

Neben dem Box-Set erscheinen die Filme auch als einzelne Steelbooks auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Filme wurden in 4K inklusive HDR remastert und unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. "Rocky IV" wird neben der Kinofassung auch als "Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut" inklusive Making of auf Ultra HD Blu-ray dabei sein. "Rocky V" und "Rocky Balboa" sind in dem Set nicht enthalten. Der englische Originalton wird als DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Informationen vor.

Der Kinostart von "Creed III: Rocky's Legacy" ist derzeit für den 02.03.2023 geplant.

