Warner bestätigt "Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Start

Warner hat den Verkaufsstart von "Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" (The Conjuring: The devil made me do it) bestätigt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc sollen am 07.10.2021 erscheinen.

Beide Blu-ray-Versionen werden mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix mit Dolby TrueHD-Core ausgestattet sein. Der deutsche Ton wird in Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of & Hintergrund-Featurettes sowie der Video-Comic "DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1" geplant.

"Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" ist bereits als "Heimkino-Premiere" u.a. im Apple iTunes Store und bei Amazon Prime Video in 4K & HDR erhältlich.

bereits erhältlich:

