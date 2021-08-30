Warner bestätigt "Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Start
Warner hat den Verkaufsstart von "Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" (The Conjuring: The devil made me do it) bestätigt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc sollen am 07.10.2021 erscheinen.
Beide Blu-ray-Versionen werden mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix mit Dolby TrueHD-Core ausgestattet sein. Der deutsche Ton wird in Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of & Hintergrund-Featurettes sowie der Video-Comic "DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1" geplant.
"Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels" ist bereits als "Heimkino-Premiere" u.a. im Apple iTunes Store und bei Amazon Prime Video in 4K & HDR erhältlich.
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels im Apple iTunes Store
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [4K UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
bereits erhältlich:
- Conjuring - Die Heimsuchung im Apple iTunes Store
- Annabelle im Apple iTunes Store
- Annabelle 2 im Apple iTunes Store
- Annabelle 3 im Apple iTunes Store
- Lloronas Fluch im Apple iTunes Store
- Conjuring - Die Heimsuchung [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Conjuring 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Nun [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.