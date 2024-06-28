News

"Ultravox - Lament" erscheint als "Deluxe Edition" mit neuem 5.1-Surround-Mix und als "Vinyl Luxury Edition"

Chrysalis veröffentlicht von Ultravox nach "Vienna", "Rage in Eden" und "Quartet" auch das Album "Lament" aus dem Jahr 1984 mit dem Superhit "Dancing with Tears in my Eyes" in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition". Diese enthält neben 7 CDs mit dem Album in verschiedenen Versionen inklusive einem neuen Stereo-Mix von Steven Wilson, zusätzlichen Titeln und einem Live-Konzert auch eine DVD mit einem neuen 5.1 Surround-Mix von Steven Wilson im 24 Bit/96 kHz-Format.

Parallel erscheint "Lament" auch als Half Speed-Mastering Doppel-LP sowie als limitierte "Vinyl Luxury Edition" mit 5 LPs. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.09.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting CD/DVD

CD1: LAMENT [ORIGINAL 1984 ANALOG MASTER]

White China

One Small Day

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

Lament

Man of Two Worlds

Heart of The Country

When The Time Comes

A Friend I Call Desire



CD2: LAMENT [STEVEN WILSON STEREO MIX]:

White China *

One Small Day *

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes * *

Lament *

Man of Two Worlds *

Heart of The Country *

When The Time Comes *

A Friend I Call Desire *

Easterly *

Building

Love’s Great Adventure *



CD3: LAMENT [EXTENDED RE-MIX ALBUM]:

White China [Extended Re-Mix] *

One Small Day [Extended Re-Mix] *

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Blank & Jones so8os Reconstruction] *

Lament [Moby Remix] *

Man of Two Worlds [Extended Re-Mix] *

Heart of The Country [Extended Re-Mix] *

When The Time Comes [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] *

A Friend I Call Desire [Steven Wilson 12” Re-Mix] *



CD4: LAMENT [SINGLE MIXES/B-SIDES/RARITIES]:

One Small Day [U.S. Single Edit]

Easterly

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Single Version]

Building

One Small Day [U.S. Club Version]

Lament [Single Version]

Heart of The Country [Instrumental]

Love’s Great Adventure

White China [Live at Hammersmith Odeon, June 1984]

Man of Two Worlds [Instrumental]

White China [Rough Mix]*

Lament [Backing Track]*

Man of Two Worlds [Monitor Mix]*

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Piano Version]*

Love’s Great Adventure [Work In Progress]*

Threads 1*

Threads 2 [Love’s Great Adventure Theme]*

Rivets



CD5: LAMENT [The 1984 EXTENDED RE-MIXES]:

One Small Day [Special Re-Mix]

One Small Day [Special Extra Re-Mix Extra]

White China [Special Re-Mix]

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Special Re-Mix]

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes [Extended]

Lament [Extended Version]

Heart of The Country [Unedited Special Re-Mix]*

Love’s Great Adventure [Extended Version]

One Small Day [Final Mix]



CD7: SET MOVEMENTS: HAMMERSMITH 1984 [Pt.I]:

Man of Two Worlds*

Passing Strangers*

We Stand Alone*

New Europeans*

I Remember (Death In The Afternoon)*

Visions In Blue*

Heart of The Country*

Western Promise*

Vienna*



CD8: SET MOVEMENTS: HAMMERSMITH 1984 [Pt.II]:

Reap The Wild Wind*

We Came to Dance*

White China*

One Small Day*

Hymn*

The Voice*

Lament*

Dancing With Tears In My Eyes*

All Stood Still*



DVD [Audio Only]:

Lament/B-sides: Steven Wilson Mix*/DTS 24/96 5.1 Surround Mix/DOLBY AC3 5.1 Surround Mix/ 9624 LPCM Stereo.

Lament/B-Sides: Original 1984 Mixes: 24/96 LPCM Stereo Mix.

* Previously Unreleased

bereits erhältlich:

