News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
01.09.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- The Deep Dark - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- The Deep Dark [Blu-ray]
- Orca - Der Killerwaal - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Steiner - Das eiserne Kreuz - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- U-571 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Piratenbraut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Wicker Man - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Katzenauge - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mars Express [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Night of the Hunted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der tödliche Schwarm [Blu-ray]
- The Strangers - Chapter 1 [Blu-ray]
- American Sniper [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- King Kong - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop 2 [Blu-ray]
- Superman 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Watcher [Blu-ray]
- Out of Sight [Blu-ray]
- Die letzte Flut [Blu-ray]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange [Blu-ray]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange - Limited Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange - Limited Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange [CD]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange - Exclusive Cover [CD]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange - Opaque White [LP]
- David Gilmour: Luck and Strange [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom [Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die [Blu-ray]
- Twisters - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Twisters [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Trap: No Way Out [Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Black & Chrome Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Max 5 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
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