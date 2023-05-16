News

"Trackmania" jetzt kostenlos für PlayStation & Xbox

Ubisoft bietet "Trackmania" jetzt auch kostenlos für die Spielekonsolen von Sony und Microsoft an. Das Rennspiel steht damit gratis auf PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und Luna von Amazon zur Verfügung. Neben dem freien "Starter-Zugang" bietet Ubisoft noch kostenpflichtige Upgrades mit weiteren Funktionen an. Der Standard-Zugang kostet 9,99 € im Jahr und der Club-Zugang 29,99 € im Jahr bzw. 59,99 € für drei Jahre.

Zum Konsolenstart gibt es für "Trackmania" einen Track-Editor, der speziell für die Konsolen entwickelt wurde sowie Hunderte neuer Blöcke für Gameplay und Design, die eine Sammlung von mehr als 3.000 Teilen vervollständigen sollen. Es stehen außerdem neue von Ubisoft-Spielen inspirierte Bildersammlungen zur Verfügung, mit denen Ingame-Clubs erstellt und angepasst werden können.

