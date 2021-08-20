News

"The Suicide Squad" erscheint auch als Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht "The Suicide Squad" auch als Steelbook. Bei jpc.de sind die Steelbook-Sondereditionen bereits auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Dort wird als VÖ-Termin der 25.11.2021 genannt. Zur Ausstattung liegen noch keine Informationen vor.

Das neue DC-Abenteuer von James Gunn läuft seit dem 05.08.2021 in den deutschen Kinos und wurde in den USA parallel beim Streaming-Dienst HBO Max veröffentlicht.

In Deutschland gibt es diese Streaming-Option nicht. Ab dem 20.09.2021. soll "The Suicide Squad" aber als digitale 4K Ultra HD-Version zum Kauf und Verleih erhältlich sein. Dabei dürfte es sich zunächst um eine vorgezogene "Heimkino-Premiere" handeln, für die Warner z.B. bei "Godzilla vs. Kong" 21,99 EUR verlangt. Dafür gibt es z.B. bei Apple neben dem Ultra HD-Bild auch Dolby Vision und englischen Dolby Atmos-Ton.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.