News

"The Return of the Living Dead" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook

Mediacs veröffentlicht "The Return of the Living Dead" als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook. Die Horror-Komödie aus dem Jahr 1985 erscheint am 28.04.2023 als Mediabook mit drei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audiokommentar von Regisseur Dan O'Bannon, Trailer sowie mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.