"The Police - Ghost in the Machine" erscheint als limitierte Picture Disc Vinyl-LP mit zusätzlichen Songs
Polydor veröffentlicht "The Police - Ghost in the Machine" in einer limitierten Picture Disc-Sonderedition auf LP.
Das Police-Album aus dem Jahr 1981 wird mit einer veränderten Titelreihenfolge auf der Schallplatte präsentiert und enthält die zusätzlichen drei Songs "I Burn For You", "Once Upon A Daydream" und "Shambelle".
Die limitierte "The Police - Ghost in the Machine" Vinyl-Sonderedition soll ab dem 04.11.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
1 Invisible Sun
2 Demolition Man
3 Secret Journey
4 Darkness
5 Spirits In The Material World
6 Too Much Information
7 Omegaman
8 One World (Not Three)
9 Re-Humanize Yourself
10 I Burn For You
11 H ungry For You (J'Aurais Toujours Faim De Toi)
12 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
13 Once Upon A Daydream
14 Shambelle
