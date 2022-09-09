News

"The Police - Ghost in the Machine" erscheint als limitierte Picture Disc Vinyl-LP mit zusätzlichen Songs

Polydor veröffentlicht "The Police - Ghost in the Machine" in einer limitierten Picture Disc-Sonderedition auf LP.

Das Police-Album aus dem Jahr 1981 wird mit einer veränderten Titelreihenfolge auf der Schallplatte präsentiert und enthält die zusätzlichen drei Songs "I Burn For You", "Once Upon A Daydream" und "Shambelle".

Die limitierte "The Police - Ghost in the Machine" Vinyl-Sonderedition soll ab dem 04.11.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

1 Invisible Sun

2 Demolition Man

3 Secret Journey

4 Darkness

5 Spirits In The Material World

6 Too Much Information

7 Omegaman

8 One World (Not Three)

9 Re-Humanize Yourself

10 I Burn For You

11 H ungry For You (J'Aurais Toujours Faim De Toi)

12 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

13 Once Upon A Daydream

14 Shambelle

