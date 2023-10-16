"The Expendables 4" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Leonine veröffentlicht "The Expendables 4" (Expend4bles) im Dezember auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der von Scott Waugh inszenierte vierte Teil der Action-Reihe mit Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia und Tony Jaa wird am 22.12.2023 fürs Heimkino erscheinen.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Neben der einfachen Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray sind auch limitierte Steelbook-Sondereditionen in beiden Blu-ray-Formaten geplant.
