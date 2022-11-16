News

"The Expendables 4" bekommt deutschen Kinostart

Nach einer längeren Pause steht kommenden Jahr der vierte Einsatz der "Expendables" bevor. Laut den aktuellen Planungen wird Leonine "The Expendables 4" voraussichtlich ab dem 21.09.2023 in den deutschen Kinos zeigen.

Regie führt diesmal "Need for Speed"-Regisseur Scott Waugh. Sylvester Stallone wird dies der letzte "The Expendables"-Film werden bevor das Zepter voraussichtlich an Jason Statham übergeben wird.

Neben Stallone und Statham sind in "The Expendables 4" außerdem noch 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran und Andy Garcia dabei.

The Expendables 4 - Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch)

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Iwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

