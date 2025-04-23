News

"The Cure: Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)

The Cure veröffentlichen "Mixes Of A Lost World" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen enthalten Remixe der Songs des 2024er Albums "Songs Of A Lost World" von Künstlern wie Orbital, Paul Oakenfold, Daniel Avery und Mogwai. "Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP sowie als "Deluxe Edition" mit zusätzlichen Remixen auf insgesamt drei CDs oder drei Schallplatten. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.06.2025 geplant.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold "Cinematic" Remix) Endsong (Orbital Remix) Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix) All I Ever Am (Meera Remix) A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix) Warsong (Daybreakers Remix) Alone (Four Tet Remix)

CD 2

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix) Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix) Warsong (Omid 16B Remix) Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix) Alone (Shanti Celeste "February Blues" Remix) All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

CD 3

I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework) Drone:Nodrone (Joycut "Anti-Gravitational" Remix) And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemöller Rework) Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix) Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix) All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix) A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix) Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

