"The Cure: Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)
24.04.2025 (Karsten Serck)
The Cure veröffentlichen "Mixes Of A Lost World" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen enthalten Remixe der Songs des 2024er Albums "Songs Of A Lost World" von Künstlern wie Orbital, Paul Oakenfold, Daniel Avery und Mogwai. "Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP sowie als "Deluxe Edition" mit zusätzlichen Remixen auf insgesamt drei CDs oder drei Schallplatten. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.06.2025 geplant.
Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich.
Tracklisting:
CD 1
- I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold "Cinematic" Remix)
- Endsong (Orbital Remix)
- Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)
- All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)
- A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)
- And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
- Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)
- Alone (Four Tet Remix)
CD 2
- I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)
- And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
- A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)
- Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)
- Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)
- Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)
- Alone (Shanti Celeste "February Blues" Remix)
- All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)
CD 3
- I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)
- Drone:Nodrone (Joycut "Anti-Gravitational" Remix)
- And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemöller Rework)
- Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)
- Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
- All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)
- A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)
- Endsong (Mogwai Remix)
