"The Cure: Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)

24.04.2025 (Karsten Serck)

The Cure veröffentlichen "Mixes Of A Lost World" auf CD & LP. Die limitierten Sondereditionen enthalten Remixe der Songs des 2024er Albums "Songs Of A Lost World" von Künstlern wie Orbital, Paul Oakenfold, Daniel Avery und Mogwai. "Mixes Of A Lost World" erscheint als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP sowie als "Deluxe Edition" mit zusätzlichen Remixen auf insgesamt drei CDs oder drei Schallplatten. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.06.2025 geplant.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

  1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Paul Oakenfold "Cinematic" Remix)
  2. Endsong (Orbital Remix)
  3. Drone:Nodrone (Daniel Avery Remix)
  4. All I Ever Am (Meera Remix)
  5. A Fragile Thing (Âme Remix)
  6. And Nothing Is Forever (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)
  7. Warsong (Daybreakers Remix)
  8. Alone (Four Tet Remix)

CD 2

  1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Mental Overdrive Remix)
  2. And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)
  3. A Fragile Thing (Sally C Remix)
  4. Endsong (Gregor Tresher Remix)
  5. Warsong (Omid 16B Remix)
  6. Drone:Nodrone (Anja Schneider Remix)
  7. Alone (Shanti Celeste "February Blues" Remix)
  8. All I Ever Am (Mura Masa Remix)

CD 3

  1. I Can Never Say Goodbye (Craven Faults Rework)
  2. Drone:Nodrone (Joycut "Anti-Gravitational" Remix)
  3. And Nothing Is Forever (Trentemöller Rework)
  4. Warsong (Chino Moreno Remix)
  5. Alone (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)
  6. All I Ever Am (65Daysofstatic Remix)
  7. A Fragile Thing (The Twilight Sad Remix)
  8. Endsong (Mogwai Remix)

bereits erhältlich:

