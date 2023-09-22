News

"The Continental: From the World of John Wick" jetzt bei Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video hat die erste Episde der neuen Mini-Serie "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" veröffentlicht:

"The Continental" dreht sich um die Vorgeschichte des "Killer-Hotels" aus den John Wick-Filmen. Die "Special Event"-Serie mit 3 x 90 Minuten Spielzeit spielt im Jahr 1975 und dreht sich um den Hotel-Betreiber Winston Scott im jüngeren Alter (Colin Woodell). Die folgenden Episoden werden ab dem 29.09. bzw. 06.10. gezeigt.

"John Wick: Kapitel 4" wurde bereits am 15.09.2023 von Leonine auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.

