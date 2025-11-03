News

"The Alan Parsons Project: Tales of Mystery and Imagination Edgar Allan Poe" mit Abbey Road-Remaster auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

"The Alan Parsons Project: Tales of Mystery and Imagination Edgar Allan Poe" erscheint als Neuauflage auf CD & LP. Das Debüt-Album der Band von Alan Parsons und Eric Woolfson aus dem Jahr 1976 wurde von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios remastert und erscheint am 21.03.2025 als "Expanded Edition" mit vier Bonus-Tracks und einem Booklet auf CD.

Die Schallplatte wurde im Half Speed-Mastering-Verfahren produziert und erscheint neben einer einfachen "Clear Vinyl" 180 Gramm-Pressung zusätzlich als "Audiophile Edition" auf zwei 45 RPM-LPs im Gatefold-Cover. Diese auf 2000 Exemplare limitierte Ausgabe wurde von Miles Showell im November 2024 auf einer maßgeschneiderten Neumann VMS 80-Lackschnitt-Maschine mit hochauflösenden Audio-Transfers aus den ursprünglichen Masterbändern für das Remaster von 2016 produziert. Die Doppel-LP enthält eine Nachbildung des 8-seitigen Booklets des Originalalbums sowie eine gedruckte Beilage mit einer Covernote mit Zitaten von Alan Parsons und Eric Woolfson.

Update: Am 12.12.2025 erscheint "Tales of Mystery and Imagination" noch einmal als "Half Speed Remaster"-Edition auf einer einzelnen schwarzen 33 RPM-Schallplatte.

Tracklisting CD

1. A Dream Within A Dream

2. The Raven

3. The Tell-Tale Heart

4. The Cask Of Amontillado

5. (The System Of) Doctor Tarr And Professor Fether

6. The Fall Of The House Of Usher

i Prelude

ii Arrival

iii Intermezzo

iv Pavane

v Fall

7. To One In Paradise

Bonus-Tracks

8. Dream Within A Dream The Raven (Early Mix With Eric On Vocoder)

9. The Tell-Tale Heart (Eric Guide Vocal)

10. The Cask Of Amontillado (Eric & Alan Guide Vocals)

11. Doctor Tarr And Professor Fether (Eric Guide Vocal)

"The Alan Parsons Project: Tales of Mystery and Imagination" ist auch bereits auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix erhältlich.

ebenfalls erhältlich:

