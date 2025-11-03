News

"The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

"The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot" erscheint am 17.10.2025 als remasterte "Expanded Edition". Die Stereo-Mixe des zweiten Alan Parsons-Studio-Albums aus dem Jahr 1977 wurden von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios remastert. Neben einer CD und mehreren LP-Ausgaben mit Half Speed Mastering ist bei jpc auch ein Super Deluxe-Boxset mit Blu-ray Disc, 4 CDs und zwei Schallplatten mit 45 RPM erhältlich. Die Box im Hardcover-Buch enthält umfangreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen sowie einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Alan Parsons auf Blu-ray Disc.

Update: Am 12.12.2025 erscheint "I Robot" auch noch einmal einzeln als Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Audio-Edition:

Tracklisting Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

2 LP 45 RPM Vinyl

LP1

1 I Robot

2 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3 Some Other Time

4 Breakdown

5 Don't Let It Show

LP 2

1 The Voice

2 Nucleus

3 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

4 Total Eclipse

5 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

CD DISC 1 - Original Album Plus Previously Released Bonus Tracks

1 I Robot

2 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3 Some Other Time

4 Breakdown

5 Don't Let It Show

6 The Voice

7 Nucleus

8 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

9 Total Eclipse

10 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

BONUS TRACKS

11 US Radio Commercial For I Robot

12 I Robot (Boules Experiment)

13 I Robot (Hilary Western Soprano Vocal Rehearsal)

14 Extract 1 From The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide

15 Extract 2 From The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide

16 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Backing Track Rough Mix)

17 Some Other Time (Complete Vocal By Jaki Whitren)

18 Breakdown (Early Demo of Backing Riff)

19 Extract 3 From The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide

20 Breakdown (The Choir)

21 Don't Let It Show (Eric Woolfson Demo)

22 Day After Day (Early Stage Rough Mix)

23 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Choir Session)

24 The Naked Robot

CD DISC 2 - Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks

1 I Robot (Out Take & Rough Mix)

2 I Robot (Experimental Lead Guitar Part With Guide Count)

3 I Robot (John Leach Kantele Takes)

4 I Robot (Ian Bairnson Rhythm Electric Guitar)

5 I Robot (Choir Takes)

6 I Robot (Early Mix Before Choir)

7 I Robot (Single Edit)

8 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Slower Backing Out Take)

9 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Eric Woolfson Keyboard Take)

10 I Wouldn't Want To Be like You (Ian Bairnson Electric Rhythm Guitar)

11 I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (Early Mix Of Backing Track)

12 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Lenny Zakatek Alt. Vocal)

13 Some Other Time (Eric Woolfson Piano Take)

14 Some Other Time (Ian Bairnson Acoustic Guitar Take)

15 Some Other Time (Ian Bairnson Lead Electric Guitar Takes)

16 Some Other Time (Rough Mix - Jaki Alt. Lyric & Ad Libs)

CD DISC 3 - Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks

1 Breakdown (Eric Woolfson Keyboard Part)

2 Breakdown (Projectron and Bass)

3 Breakdown (Ian Bairnson Acoustic Guitar Takes)

4 Breakdown (Ian Bairnson Electric Guitar Harmony Solo)

5 Breakdown (Strings, Brass, & Horns Take)

6 Breakdown (Rough Mix + Alt. Backing Out Take)

7 Breakdown (Rough Mix Of Backing Track)

8 Don't Let It Show (Eric Woolfson Piano Takes)

9 Don't Let It Show (Eric Woolfson Organ Take)

10 Don’t Let It Show (Recorders & Horns Out Take In Key Of D)

11 Don't Let It Show (String Section Take)

12 Don't Let It Show (Woodwind Take In Key Of D)

13 Don't Let It Show (Backing Track Early Rough Mix)

14 Don’t Let It Show (Rough Mix With Alt. Orchestra Score)

15 Don't Let It Show (Extended End Section)

16 The Voice (Rough Mix With Extra Strings & Alan Vocoder)

17 The Voice (Backing Track Rough Mix)

18 Nucleus (Experimenting with Sound Effects)

19 Nucleus (Talking Sound Effects)

20 Nucleus (Stuart Tosh Drum Take with Delay)

21 Nucleus (Projectron Only)

CD DISC 4 - Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks

1 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (BJ Cole Steel Out Take)

2 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Synth Experiments)

3 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Eric Woolfson Celeste Take)

4 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Ian Bairnson Acoustic Guitar Take)

5 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (BJ Cole Pedal Steel Take)

6 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Backing Vocals)

7 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Backing Track)

8 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Single Edit)

9 Total Eclipse & Nucleus (Choral Experiments)

10 Total Eclipse (Choir Only)

11 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Alan Parsons Demo)

12 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Everything But The Choir)

13 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Ian Bairnson Acoustic Guitars)

14 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Strings Only)

15 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32 (Backing Singers & Choir Takes)

16 Alan Parsons Spacey Vibraphone

17 Eric's Jupiter (Start of Gemini Idea)

18 Taking It All Away (Eric Woolfson Songwriting Diary - 1st Version)

19 I Robot Radio Adverts

Blu-ray

2025 - Dolby Atmos Mix

1 I Robot

2 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3 Some Other Time

4 Breakdown

5 Don't Let It Show

6 The Voice

7 Nucleus

8 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

9 Total Eclipse

10 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

2025 - 5.1 Mix

1 I Robot

2 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3 Some Other Time

4 Breakdown

5 Don't Let It Show

6 The Voice

7 Nucleus

8 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

9 Total Eclipse

10 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

HD 96/24 Stereo Remaster

1 I Robot

2 I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3 Some Other Time

4 Breakdown

5 Don't Let It Show

6 The Voice

7 Nucleus

8 Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

9 Total Eclipse

10 Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

Video Content

1. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Promo Video)

2. Eric Woolfson interview

Tracklisting Expanded Edition CD

1. I Robot

2. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You

3. Some Other Time

4. Breakdown

5. Don't Let It Show

6. The Voice

7. Nucleus

8. Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)

9. Total Eclipse

10. Genesis Ch. 1 V.32

11. I Robot (Experimental Lead Guitar Part With Guide Count)

12. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Slower Backing Out Take)

13. Some Other Time (Eric Woolfson Piano Take)

14. Don't Let It Show (String Section Take)

bereits erhältlich:

