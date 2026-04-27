News
"Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc
27.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Live-Aufnahme wurde vom Original-16-mm-Film restauriert und erscheint am 29.05.2026 inklusive einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc.
- Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting
1 School
2 Bloody Well Right
3 Hide In Your Shell
4 Asylum
5 Sister Moonshine
6 Just A Normal Day
7 Another Man’s Woman
8 Lady
9 “A” You’re Adorable (The Alphabet Song)
10 Dreamer
11 Rudy
12 If Everyone Was Listening
13 Crime Of The Century
bereits erhältlich:
- Supertramp: Live In Paris '79 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Supertramp: Live In Paris '79 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
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