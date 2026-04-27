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"Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Supertramp: Crime Of The Century - In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975" auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Live-Aufnahme wurde vom Original-16-mm-Film restauriert und erscheint am 29.05.2026 inklusive einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc.

Tracklisting

1 School

2 Bloody Well Right

3 Hide In Your Shell

4 Asylum

5 Sister Moonshine

6 Just A Normal Day

7 Another Man’s Woman

8 Lady

9 “A” You’re Adorable (The Alphabet Song)

10 Dreamer

11 Rudy

12 If Everyone Was Listening

13 Crime Of The Century

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