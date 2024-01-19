News

Star Wars: "The Mandalorian - Staffel 2" jetzt als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook erhältlich

19.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)

The Mandalorian Staffel 2 Ultra Hd Blu Ray Steelbook

Die zweite Staffel der Star Wars-Serie "The Mandalorian" ist ab sofort als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook inklusive Blu-ray Discs im Handel erhältlich. Der Ton auf den Ultra HD Blu-rays wird in Dolby Atmos (Englisch) und Dolby Digital 5.1 (Deutsch) präsentiert.

Als Bonus-Material sind zwei Making of-Featurettes dabei. Auch die zweite Mandalorian-Staffel enthält wieder mehrere "Art-Cards" als Beigabe zum Steelbook.

www.disneyplus.com

