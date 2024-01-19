News
Star Wars: "The Mandalorian - Staffel 2" jetzt als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook erhältlich
19.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Die zweite Staffel der Star Wars-Serie "The Mandalorian" ist ab sofort als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook inklusive Blu-ray Discs im Handel erhältlich. Der Ton auf den Ultra HD Blu-rays wird in Dolby Atmos (Englisch) und Dolby Digital 5.1 (Deutsch) präsentiert.
Als Bonus-Material sind zwei Making of-Featurettes dabei. Auch die zweite Mandalorian-Staffel enthält wieder mehrere "Art-Cards" als Beigabe zum Steelbook.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.