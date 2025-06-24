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"Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Spandau Ballet veröffentlichen "Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Boxset enthält auf sechs CDs, zwei Schallplatten und einer Blu-ray-Audio die ersten beiden Alben der Band "Journeys To Glory" und "Diamonds" sowie zahlreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen, Remixe und zwei BBC Live-Konzerte.

Auf der Blu-ray Disc sind neben Dolby Atmos und Stereo-Mixen von Steven Wilson auch Musik-Videos und eine rund 56 Minuten lange Live-Aufnahme aus New York zu finden. Das gesamte Set wird in einem 44-seitigem "Coffee Table"-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.09.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

LP1 JOURNEYS TO GLORY (1981)

Side One

1. To Cut A Long Story Short

2. Reformation

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3. Mandolin

4. Muscle Bound

Side Two

1. Age Of Blows

2. The Freeze

3. Confused

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4, Toys

LP2 DIAMOND (1982)

Side One

1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

2. Instinction

3. Paint Me Down

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4. Coffee Club

Side Two

1. She Loved Like Diamond

2. Pharaoh

3. Innocence And Science

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4. Missionary

CD1 JOURNEYS TO GLORY SINGLES, REMIXES & VERSIONS

7 inch A-Sides

1. To Cut A Long Story Short (7” A-side)

2. The Freeze (7" Version A-side)

3. Muscle Bound (7" Version A-side)

4. Glow (7" Version AA-side)

7 inch B-Sides

5. To Cut A Long Story Short (Version)

6. The Freeze (Version 7” B-side)

12 inch A-Sides & B-Sides

7. To Cut A Long Story Short (Mix 1 A-side)

8. To Cut A Long Story Short (Version) (Mix 2)

9. The Freeze (12” A-side)

10. The Freeze (Special Mix 12” B-side)

11. Glow (12" Version)

12. Muscle Bound (12” B-side)

CD2 DIAMOND SINGLES, REMIXES & VERSIONS

7 inch A-Sides

1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)(7” A-side)

2. Paint Me Down (7” A-side)

3. She Loved Like Diamond (7” A-side)

4. Instinction (7” Trevor Horn Version)

7 inch B-Sides

5. Feel The Chant (Short - 7” B-side)

6. Man With Guitar (B-Side of Paint Me Down)

7. Gently (B-Side of Intinction)

8. She Loved Like Diamond (Instrumental B-side)

12 inch A-Sides & B-Sides

9. Chant No.1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Extended Mix - 12” A-side)

10. Feel The Chant (Long - 12” B-side)

11. Paint Me Down (12" A-side)

12. Re Paint (12” B-side)

CD3 DIAMOND 12” REMIXES FOR 1981 BOXSET

1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Remix)

2. Instinction (Remix)

3. Paint Me Down (Remix)

4. Coffee Club (Remix)

5. She Loved Like Diamond (Remix)

6. Pharaoh (Remix)

7. Innocence And Science (Remix)

8. Missionary (Remix)

CD4 BBC SESSION 1981 / BBC IN CONCERT BOURNEMOUTH 1982

BBC Session - Studio B15, Langhan Place, 15th March, 1981

1. The Freeze

2. Mandolin

3. Muscle Bound

4. Glow

BBC In Concert at the Winter Gardens, Bournemouth, 19th April, 1982

5. The Freeze

6. She Loved Like Diamond

7. To Cut A Long Story Short

8. Glow

9. Paint Me Down

10. Instinction / Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

CD5 BBC IN CONCERT PARIS THEATRE 1982

Paris Theatre, Regent Street, 7th April 1982

1. Instinction (Version 1)

2. The Freeze

3. She Loved Like Diamond

4. To Cut A Long Story Short

5. Pharoah

6. Glow

7. Muscle Bound

8. Confused

9. Paint Me Down

10. Coffee Club

11. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

12. Instinction (Version 2)

13. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Reprise)

CD6 DEMOS The Gentry demos were recorded at Halligan Studios, 103 Holloway Road, mid 1979

1. Toys

2. Age Of Blows

3. Eyes

The Arista demos were recorded at Pathway Studios, Islington, on 31st August, 1980

4. To Cut A Long Story Short

5. The Freeze

6. Confused

7. Reformation

BLU-RAY

PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS AND LIVE PERFORMANCES

DOLBY ATMOS, STEREO & INSTRUMENTAL MIXES BY STEVEN WILSON

To Cut A Long Story Short

The Freeze

Muscle Bound

Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

Paint Me Down

Instinction

MUSIC VIDEOS

To Cut A Long Story Short

The Freeze

Muscle Bound

Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

Paint Me Down

She Loved Like Diamond

Instinction

OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST, BBC TV, 1982

She Loved Like Diamond

Coffee Club

LIVE AT THE UNDERGROUND CLUB, NYC, USA

AT SPANDAU BALLET/AXIOM

MUSIC FASHION EVENT

6th MAY, 1981

Interview at the Underground Club with Pat Wadsley

Intro/Jim Fouratt

The Freeze

Mandolin

Reformation

Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

Toys

Age Of Blows

Muscle Bound

Confused

To Cut A Long Story Short

Glow

EXTRAS

HMS Belfast footage

To Cut a Long Story Short. 26th July 1980

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