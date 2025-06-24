"Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Spandau Ballet veröffentlichen "Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Boxset enthält auf sechs CDs, zwei Schallplatten und einer Blu-ray-Audio die ersten beiden Alben der Band "Journeys To Glory" und "Diamonds" sowie zahlreiche zusätzliche Aufnahmen, Remixe und zwei BBC Live-Konzerte.
Auf der Blu-ray Disc sind neben Dolby Atmos und Stereo-Mixen von Steven Wilson auch Musik-Videos und eine rund 56 Minuten lange Live-Aufnahme aus New York zu finden. Das gesamte Set wird in einem 44-seitigem "Coffee Table"-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.09.2025 geplant.
- Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982 [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- Spandau Ballet: Everything Is Now - Vol 1: 1978-1982 [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting
LP1 JOURNEYS TO GLORY (1981)
Side One
1. To Cut A Long Story Short
2. Reformation
3. Mandolin
4. Muscle Bound
Side Two
1. Age Of Blows
2. The Freeze
3. Confused
4, Toys
LP2 DIAMOND (1982)
Side One
1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
2. Instinction
3. Paint Me Down
4. Coffee Club
Side Two
1. She Loved Like Diamond
2. Pharaoh
3. Innocence And Science
4. Missionary
CD1 JOURNEYS TO GLORY SINGLES, REMIXES & VERSIONS
7 inch A-Sides
1. To Cut A Long Story Short (7” A-side)
2. The Freeze (7" Version A-side)
3. Muscle Bound (7" Version A-side)
4. Glow (7" Version AA-side)
7 inch B-Sides
5. To Cut A Long Story Short (Version)
6. The Freeze (Version 7” B-side)
12 inch A-Sides & B-Sides
7. To Cut A Long Story Short (Mix 1 A-side)
8. To Cut A Long Story Short (Version) (Mix 2)
9. The Freeze (12” A-side)
10. The Freeze (Special Mix 12” B-side)
11. Glow (12" Version)
12. Muscle Bound (12” B-side)
CD2 DIAMOND SINGLES, REMIXES & VERSIONS
7 inch A-Sides
1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)(7” A-side)
2. Paint Me Down (7” A-side)
3. She Loved Like Diamond (7” A-side)
4. Instinction (7” Trevor Horn Version)
7 inch B-Sides
5. Feel The Chant (Short - 7” B-side)
6. Man With Guitar (B-Side of Paint Me Down)
7. Gently (B-Side of Intinction)
8. She Loved Like Diamond (Instrumental B-side)
12 inch A-Sides & B-Sides
9. Chant No.1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Extended Mix - 12” A-side)
10. Feel The Chant (Long - 12” B-side)
11. Paint Me Down (12" A-side)
12. Re Paint (12” B-side)
CD3 DIAMOND 12” REMIXES FOR 1981 BOXSET
1. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Remix)
2. Instinction (Remix)
3. Paint Me Down (Remix)
4. Coffee Club (Remix)
5. She Loved Like Diamond (Remix)
6. Pharaoh (Remix)
7. Innocence And Science (Remix)
8. Missionary (Remix)
CD4 BBC SESSION 1981 / BBC IN CONCERT BOURNEMOUTH 1982
BBC Session - Studio B15, Langhan Place, 15th March, 1981
1. The Freeze
2. Mandolin
3. Muscle Bound
4. Glow
BBC In Concert at the Winter Gardens, Bournemouth, 19th April, 1982
5. The Freeze
6. She Loved Like Diamond
7. To Cut A Long Story Short
8. Glow
9. Paint Me Down
10. Instinction / Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
CD5 BBC IN CONCERT PARIS THEATRE 1982
Paris Theatre, Regent Street, 7th April 1982
1. Instinction (Version 1)
2. The Freeze
3. She Loved Like Diamond
4. To Cut A Long Story Short
5. Pharoah
6. Glow
7. Muscle Bound
8. Confused
9. Paint Me Down
10. Coffee Club
11. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
12. Instinction (Version 2)
13. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) (Reprise)
CD6 DEMOS The Gentry demos were recorded at Halligan Studios, 103 Holloway Road, mid 1979
1. Toys
2. Age Of Blows
3. Eyes
The Arista demos were recorded at Pathway Studios, Islington, on 31st August, 1980
4. To Cut A Long Story Short
5. The Freeze
6. Confused
7. Reformation
BLU-RAY
PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS AND LIVE PERFORMANCES
DOLBY ATMOS, STEREO & INSTRUMENTAL MIXES BY STEVEN WILSON
To Cut A Long Story Short
The Freeze
Muscle Bound
Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
Paint Me Down
Instinction
MUSIC VIDEOS
To Cut A Long Story Short
The Freeze
Muscle Bound
Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
Paint Me Down
She Loved Like Diamond
Instinction
OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST, BBC TV, 1982
She Loved Like Diamond
Coffee Club
LIVE AT THE UNDERGROUND CLUB, NYC, USA
AT SPANDAU BALLET/AXIOM
MUSIC FASHION EVENT
6th MAY, 1981
Interview at the Underground Club with Pat Wadsley
Intro/Jim Fouratt
The Freeze
Mandolin
Reformation
Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
Toys
Age Of Blows
Muscle Bound
Confused
To Cut A Long Story Short
Glow
EXTRAS
HMS Belfast footage
To Cut a Long Story Short. 26th July 1980
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