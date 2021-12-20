News

Sopranos-Prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes

Warner bietet "The Many Saints Of Newark" jetzt als Premium-Kauf in 4K & HDR u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store an. Bei Apple sind neben Dolby Vision auch englischer Dolby Atmos-Ton sowie iTunes Extras dabei. Dafür ist bei Amazon das Sopranos-Sequel auch zum Verleih erhältlich.

Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray von "The Many Saints of Newark" sollen ab dem 20.01.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein. Neben der Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray wird "The Many Saints Of Newark" auch in einer Steelbook-Edition auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.

Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie Deleted Scenes und den beiden Featurettes "Making of Newark" und "Die Familie Soprano" ausgestattet sein.

alternativ:

Bereits erhältlich:

The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc]

Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch: Dolby Digital 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Extras:

Featurettes:

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Making-of

Die Familie Soprano

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Making-of Die Familie Soprano Nicht verwendete Szenen

