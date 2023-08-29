News
Sony veröffentlicht neue 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Doppelpacks
29.08.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Sony veröffentlicht zahlreiche Filme in neuen Zweier- und Dreierpacks auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die 4K-Sets waren zuvor bereits exklusiv bei Amazon erhältlich und werden nach dem Vertriebswechsel zu Plaion Pictures jetzt noch einmal für den gesamten Handel neu aufgelegt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 19.10.2023 geplant.
