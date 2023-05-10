News
Sony PlayStation 5 Star Wars-Bundle bei Amazon
10.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Derzeit ist bei Amazon ein neues Sony PlayStation 5 Star Wars-Bundle im Angebot. Das Bundle besteht aus einer PS5-Konsole inklsive dem Spiel "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" für 609,98 EUR. Alternativ gibt es auch noch ein Bundle mit dem Star Wars-Game inklusive PS5 Wireless Controller für 129,98 EUR. Wer einfach nur die PlayStation 5-Konsole haben will, bekommt diese inzwischen schon einzeln ab 449,99 EUR:
- Playstation 5 + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle 609,98 EUR
- DualSense Wireless-Controller PS5 + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle 129,98 EUR
- PlayStation 5 549,99 EUR
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 449,99 EUR
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle 517,18 EUR
Noch bis Ende Mai gibt es außerdem für Käufer eines Sony Bravia XR-Fernsehers eine Bundle-Promotion mit einer PlayStation 5 als Gratis-Beigabe:
- Sony Bravia XR OLED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Mini LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
- Sony Bravia XR Full Array LED TV-Reihe bei Amazon.de
