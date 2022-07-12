News
Sony OLED TV, Soundbar, Kopfhörer & Smartphone-Schnäppchen am Amazon Prime Day
12.07.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet zum Prime Day ausgewählte Sony OLED-Fernseher, Soundbars, Kopfhörer und Smartphones zum Aktionspreis an:
- Sony KE-55A8/P Bravia 139 cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 969 EUR
- Sony KE-65A8/P Bravia 164 cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 1424 EUR
- Sony XR-55A75K/P BRAVIA XR 55 Zoll Fernseher 1799 EUR
- Sony XR-65A75K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher 2599 EUR
- Sony XR-55A80K/P BRAVIA XR 55 Zoll Fernseher 1899 EUR
- Sony XR-65A80K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher 2799 EUR
- Sony XR-55A90J/P BRAVIA 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 1899 EUR
- Sony XR-65A90J/P BRAVIA 164cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 2699 EUR
- Sony XR83A90J/P BRAVIA 210cm (83 Zoll) Fernseher 4699 EUR
- Sony HT-S40R 5.1.-Kanal-Soundbar 269 EUR
- Sony WF-XB700 Drahtlose Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 49 EUR
- Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 169 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM4 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 229 EUR
- Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G Smartphone 499,00 EUR
- Sony Xperia 5 III 5G Smartphone 887,37 EUR
- Sony Xperia PRO-I Smartphone 1.239,00 EUR
- Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G Smartphone 1.399,00 EUR
Die Amazon Prime Day-Angebote gelten nur für Amazon Prime-Kunden bis Mittwoch bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht.
