News
"Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain" erscheint als CD-Set & "Blue Vinyl"-Edition
17.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im November "Sparkle in the Rain" als CD-Boxset und "Blue Vinyl"-Edition. Das 4 CD-Set enthält das Album aus dem Jahr 1983 inklusive zahlreicher zusätzlicher Aufnahmen und einem Live-Konzert. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Neuauflage des bereits 2014 veröffentlichten Sets, welches damals noch zusätzlich eine DVD enthielt, die diesmal nicht dabei ist. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 22.11.2024 geplant.
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [CD] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: New Gold Dream - Live from Paisley Abbey [LP] bei jpc.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Simple Minds: Acoustic in Concert [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.