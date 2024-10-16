News

"Simple Minds: Sparkle in the Rain" erscheint als CD-Set & "Blue Vinyl"-Edition

17.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im November "Sparkle in the Rain" als CD-Boxset und "Blue Vinyl"-Edition. Das 4 CD-Set enthält das Album aus dem Jahr 1983 inklusive zahlreicher zusätzlicher Aufnahmen und einem Live-Konzert. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Neuauflage des bereits 2014 veröffentlichten Sets, welches damals noch zusätzlich eine DVD enthielt, die diesmal nicht dabei ist. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 22.11.2024 geplant.

