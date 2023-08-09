News
"Scream 3" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & "Scream 6 Movie Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc
09.08.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount setzt im Oktober mit "Scream 3" die Ultra HD Blu-ray-Veröffentlichungen der Wes Craven Horror-Klassiker fort. In der Erstauflage erscheint "Scream 3" zunächst als Steelbook. Zeitgleich wird am 05.10.2023 eine neue "Scream 6 Movie Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
