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"Scorpions: From The First Sting" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

BMG veröffentlicht die Jubiläums-Sammlung "Scorpions: From The First Sting" auf CD und LP. Auf zwei CDs werden 31 Songs aus 60 Jahren Scorpions-Bandgeschichte präsentiert während die zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten 16 Titel enthalten. Darunter sind auch zwei bislang unveröffentlichte Varianten von "Still Loving You" und "This Is My Song". Zusätzlich erscheint auch noch ein "Deluxe-Bookpack" mit zwei LPs in "Sparkling-Vinyl"-Optik, 2 CDs und einem 40-seitigen Begleit-Buch.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.09.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting (CD)

CD 1

1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

2 This Is My Song (Rock & Pop, 09.11.1973) [Previously Unreleased]

3 Speedy’s Coming

4 In Trance

5 Pictured Life

6 The Sails Of Charon

7 Top Of The Bill (Live)

8 Holiday

9 Always Somewhere

10 Lady Starlight

11 The Zoo

12 No One Like You

13 When The Smoke Is Going Down

14 Still Loving You

15 Rock You Like A Hurricane

16 Big City Nights

CD 2

1 Rock You Like A Hurricane (Live)

2 Believe In Love

3 Send Me An Angel

4 Wind Of Change

5 Under The Same Sun

6 Still Loving You ( Taratata, 28 Apr 1996) + Vanessa-Mae [Previously Unreleased]

7 Mind Like A Tree

8 You & I

9 Wind Of Change (Moment Of Glory)

10 Always Somewhere

11 Maybe I Maybe You

12 Humanity

13 The Best Is Yet To Come

14 House Of Cards

15 Rock Believer

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Tracklisting LP

LP 1

1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

2 This Is My Song (Rock & Pop, 09.11.1973) [Previously Unreleased]

3 Speedy’s Coming

4 In Trance

5 Pictured Life

6 The Sails Of Charon

7 Top Of The Bill (Live)

8 Always Somewhere

LP 2

1 The Zoo

2 No One Like You

3 Rock You Like A Hurricane

4 Big City Nights

5 Wind Of Change

6 Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996) + Vanessa-Mae [Previously Unreleased]

7 Humanity

8 Rock Believer

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