"Scorpions: From The First Sting" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP
BMG veröffentlicht die Jubiläums-Sammlung "Scorpions: From The First Sting" auf CD und LP. Auf zwei CDs werden 31 Songs aus 60 Jahren Scorpions-Bandgeschichte präsentiert während die zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten 16 Titel enthalten. Darunter sind auch zwei bislang unveröffentlichte Varianten von "Still Loving You" und "This Is My Song". Zusätzlich erscheint auch noch ein "Deluxe-Bookpack" mit zwei LPs in "Sparkling-Vinyl"-Optik, 2 CDs und einem 40-seitigen Begleit-Buch.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 26.09.2025 geplant.
- Scorpions: From The First Sting [CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Scorpions: From The First Sting [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Scorpions: From The First Sting [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Scorpions: From The First Sting Deluxe [CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- Scorpions: From The First Sting [CD] bei jpc.de
- Scorpions: From The First Sting [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting (CD)
CD 1
1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
2 This Is My Song (Rock & Pop, 09.11.1973) [Previously Unreleased]
3 Speedy’s Coming
4 In Trance
5 Pictured Life
6 The Sails Of Charon
7 Top Of The Bill (Live)
8 Holiday
9 Always Somewhere
10 Lady Starlight
11 The Zoo
12 No One Like You
13 When The Smoke Is Going Down
14 Still Loving You
15 Rock You Like A Hurricane
16 Big City Nights
CD 2
1 Rock You Like A Hurricane (Live)
2 Believe In Love
3 Send Me An Angel
4 Wind Of Change
5 Under The Same Sun
6 Still Loving You ( Taratata, 28 Apr 1996) + Vanessa-Mae [Previously Unreleased]
7 Mind Like A Tree
8 You & I
9 Wind Of Change (Moment Of Glory)
10 Always Somewhere
11 Maybe I Maybe You
12 Humanity
13 The Best Is Yet To Come
14 House Of Cards
15 Rock Believer
Tracklisting LP
LP 1
1 In Search Of The Peace Of Mind
2 This Is My Song (Rock & Pop, 09.11.1973) [Previously Unreleased]
3 Speedy’s Coming
4 In Trance
5 Pictured Life
6 The Sails Of Charon
7 Top Of The Bill (Live)
8 Always Somewhere
LP 2
1 The Zoo
2 No One Like You
3 Rock You Like A Hurricane
4 Big City Nights
5 Wind Of Change
6 Still Loving You (Taratata, 28 Apr 1996) + Vanessa-Mae [Previously Unreleased]
7 Humanity
8 Rock Believer
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