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Guy Ritchie-Thriller "In the Grey" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Leonine veröffentlicht "In the Grey" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der neue Action-Thriller von Guy Ritchie mit Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Rosamund Pike, Jason Wong und Carlos Bardem soll am 21.05.2026 in den deutschen Kinos starten und erscheint voraussichtlich am 04.09.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

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