News
Science Fiction-Klassiker "Lifeforce - Die tödliche Bedrohung" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
05.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
NSM Records veröffentlicht "Lifeforce - Die tödliche Bedrohung" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Science Fiction-Klassiker von Tobe Hooper aus dem Jahr 1985 erscheint am 28.06.2024 als Mediabook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc in verschiedenen Cover-Varianten.
