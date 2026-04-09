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"Pink Floyd: 8-Tracks" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

Sony Music veröffentlicht am 05.06.2026 die Pink Floyd Compilation "8-Tracks". Die Compilation umfasst acht Klassiker aus den Jahren 1971 bis 1979, darunter die Songs "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2", "Time" und "Comfortably Numb". Zusätzlich sind frühere Cuts aus den Alben "One Of These Days" und "Wot’s… Uh The Deal" sowie die exklusive Vollversion von "Pigs On The Wing" enthalten, welche bisher nur in einer 8-Track-Version des Albums *Animals* (1977) verfügbar war. Steven Wilson bearbeitete die Soundeffekte aus den Original-Multitracks, um ein nahtloses Hörerlebnis zu gewährleisten.

Tracklisting:

One Of These Days Wot’s… Uh The Deal Money Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 Wish You Were Here Time Comfortably Numb Pigs On The Wing (full version)

Am 24.04.2026 erscheint außerdem "Pink Floyd: Live From The Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975" auf CD.

bereits erhältlich:

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