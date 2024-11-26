News

"Peckinpah's West" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc-Boxset (Update)

26.11.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Peckinpah's West" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset erscheint am 13.02.2025 zum 100. Geburtstag von Sam Peckinpah mit den folgenden Filmen des Regisseurs inklusive umfangreichem Bonus-Material:

  • Ride the High Country
  • The Wild Bunch
  • The Ballad of Cable Hogue
  • Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:

