"Peckinpah's West" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc-Boxset (Update)
26.11.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Peckinpah's West" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Boxset erscheint am 13.02.2025 zum 100. Geburtstag von Sam Peckinpah mit den folgenden Filmen des Regisseurs inklusive umfangreichem Bonus-Material:
- Ride the High Country
- The Wild Bunch
- The Ballad of Cable Hogue
- Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:
- Peckinpah's West [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Peckinpah's West [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Peckinpah's West [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
