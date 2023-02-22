News

Paramount nennt Details zu den "Star Trek - The Next Generation" 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

22.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Paramount veröffentlicht im April die nächsten "Star Trek"-Kinofilme mit der "The Next Generation"-Crew um Captain Picard auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und hat jetzt in den USA auch Details zur Ausstattung bekannt gegeben. Die Ultra HD Blu-rays unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und werden in den USA sowohl einzeln als auch in einem Box-Set veröffentlicht. Auch die Blu-ray Discs sind als 4K-remasterte Neuauflagen dabei.

"Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen", "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt", "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" und "Star Trek: Nemesis" werden hierzulande voraussichtlich am 06.04.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant (siehe unten).

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen" (Englisch)

    • Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto 
    • Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore 
    • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda 
    • Library Computer
    • Production
      • Uniting Two Legends
      • Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
      • Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
      • Scoring Trek
    • Visual Effects
      • Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
      • Crashing the Enterprise
    • Scene Deconstruction      
      • Main Title Sequence
      • The Nexus Ribbon
      • Saucer Crash Sequence
    • The Star Trek Universe
      • A Tribute to Matt Jeffries  
      • The Enterprise Lineage
      • Captain Picard’s Family Album
      • Creating 24th Century Weapons
      • Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
      • Stellar Cartography on Earth
      • Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 1
      • Trek Roundtable: Generations
      • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
    • Deleted Scenes
    • Archives
    • Trailers

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt" (Englisch)

  • Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes 
  • Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
  • Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
  • Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Making First Contact
    • The Art of First Contact
    • The Story
    • The Missile Silo
    • The Deflector Dish
    • From “A” to “E
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Borg Queen Assembly
    • Escape Pod Launch
    • Borg Queen’s Demise
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
    • The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
    • First Contact: The Possibilities
    • Industrial Light & Magic - The Next Generation
    • Greetings from the International Space Station
    • SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
    • Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 2
    • Trek Roundtable: First Contact
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
  • The Borg Collective
    • Unimatrix One
    • The Queen
    • Design Matrix
  • Archives
  • Trailers

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" (Englisch)

  • Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • It Takes a Village
    • Location, Location, Location
    • The Art of Insurrection
    • Anatomy of a Stunt
    • The Story
    • Making Star Trek: Insurrection
    • Director’s Notebook
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Westmore’s Aliens
    • Westmore’s Legacy
    • Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
    • Marina Sirtis - The Counselor Is In
    • Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 3
    • Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
  • Creating the Illusion
    • Shuttle Chase
    • Drones
    • Duck Blind
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Advertising

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Nemesis" (Englisch)

  • Commentary by director Stuart Baird
  • Commentary by producer Rick Berman
  • Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Nemesis Revisited
    • New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
    • Storyboarding the Action
    • Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
    • Build and Rebuild
    • Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
    • Screen Test: Shinzon
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
    • A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
    • The Enterprise-E
    • Reunion with The Rikers
    • Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
    • Robot Hall of Fame
    • Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 4
    • Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
  • The Romulan Empire
    • Romulan Lore
    • Shinzon & the Viceroy
    • Romulan Design
    • The Romulan Senate
    • The Scimitar
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers
