Paramount nennt Details zu den "Star Trek - The Next Generation" 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays
Paramount veröffentlicht im April die nächsten "Star Trek"-Kinofilme mit der "The Next Generation"-Crew um Captain Picard auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und hat jetzt in den USA auch Details zur Ausstattung bekannt gegeben. Die Ultra HD Blu-rays unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und werden in den USA sowohl einzeln als auch in einem Box-Set veröffentlicht. Auch die Blu-ray Discs sind als 4K-remasterte Neuauflagen dabei.
"Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen", "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt", "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" und "Star Trek: Nemesis" werden hierzulande voraussichtlich am 06.04.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen.
Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant (siehe unten).
Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen" (Englisch)
-
- Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto
- Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Uniting Two Legends
- Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
- Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
- Scoring Trek
- Visual Effects
- Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
- Crashing the Enterprise
- Scene Deconstruction
- Main Title Sequence
- The Nexus Ribbon
- Saucer Crash Sequence
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Tribute to Matt Jeffries
- The Enterprise Lineage
- Captain Picard’s Family Album
- Creating 24th Century Weapons
- Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
- Stellar Cartography on Earth
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 1
- Trek Roundtable: Generations
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers
Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt" (Englisch)
- Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes
- Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
- Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
- Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Making First Contact
- The Art of First Contact
- The Story
- The Missile Silo
- The Deflector Dish
- From “A” to “E”
- Scene Deconstruction
- Borg Queen Assembly
- Escape Pod Launch
- Borg Queen’s Demise
- The Star Trek Universe
- Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
- The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
- First Contact: The Possibilities
- Industrial Light & Magic - The Next Generation
- Greetings from the International Space Station
- SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 2
- Trek Roundtable: First Contact
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
- The Borg Collective
- Unimatrix One
- The Queen
- Design Matrix
- Archives
- Trailers
Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" (Englisch)
- Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- It Takes a Village
- Location, Location, Location
- The Art of Insurrection
- Anatomy of a Stunt
- The Story
- Making Star Trek: Insurrection
- Director’s Notebook
- The Star Trek Universe
- Westmore’s Aliens
- Westmore’s Legacy
- Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
- Marina Sirtis - The Counselor Is In
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 3
- Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
- Creating the Illusion
- Shuttle Chase
- Drones
- Duck Blind
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Advertising
Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Nemesis" (Englisch)
- Commentary by director Stuart Baird
- Commentary by producer Rick Berman
- Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
- Library Computer
- Production
- Nemesis Revisited
- New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
- Storyboarding the Action
- Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis
- Build and Rebuild
- Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
- Screen Test: Shinzon
- The Star Trek Universe
- A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
- A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
- The Enterprise-E
- Reunion with The Rikers
- Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
- Robot Hall of Fame
- Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 4
- Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
- The Romulan Empire
- Romulan Lore
- Shinzon & the Viceroy
- Romulan Design
- The Romulan Senate
- The Scimitar
- Deleted Scenes
- Archives
- Trailers
