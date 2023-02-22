News

Paramount nennt Details zu den "Star Trek - The Next Generation" 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

Paramount veröffentlicht im April die nächsten "Star Trek"-Kinofilme mit der "The Next Generation"-Crew um Captain Picard auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und hat jetzt in den USA auch Details zur Ausstattung bekannt gegeben. Die Ultra HD Blu-rays unterstützen neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und werden in den USA sowohl einzeln als auch in einem Box-Set veröffentlicht. Auch die Blu-ray Discs sind als 4K-remasterte Neuauflagen dabei.

"Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen", "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt", "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" und "Star Trek: Nemesis" werden hierzulande voraussichtlich am 06.04.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheinen.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant (siehe unten).

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Treffen der Generationen" (Englisch)

Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda Library Computer Production Uniting Two Legends Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire Scoring Trek Visual Effects Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures Crashing the Enterprise Scene Deconstruction Main Title Sequence The Nexus Ribbon Saucer Crash Sequence The Star Trek Universe A Tribute to Matt Jeffries The Enterprise Lineage Captain Picard’s Family Album Creating 24th Century Weapons Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert Stellar Cartography on Earth Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 1 Trek Roundtable: Generations Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium Deleted Scenes Archives Trailers



Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der erste Kontakt" (Englisch)

Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes

Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Making First Contact The Art of First Contact The Story The Missile Silo The Deflector Dish From “A” to “E”

Scene Deconstruction Borg Queen Assembly Escape Pod Launch Borg Queen’s Demise

The Star Trek Universe Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane First Contact: The Possibilities Industrial Light & Magic - The Next Generation Greetings from the International Space Station SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 2 Trek Roundtable: First Contact Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective Unimatrix One The Queen Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Der Aufstand" (Englisch)

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production It Takes a Village Location, Location, Location The Art of Insurrection Anatomy of a Stunt The Story Making Star Trek: Insurrection Director’s Notebook

The Star Trek Universe Westmore’s Aliens Westmore’s Legacy Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women Marina Sirtis - The Counselor Is In Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 3 Trek Roundtable: Insurrection Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict

Creating the Illusion Shuttle Chase Drones Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Bonus-Material "Star Trek: Nemesis" (Englisch)

Commentary by director Stuart Baird

Commentary by producer Rick Berman

Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Nemesis Revisited New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis Storyboarding the Action Red Alert! Shooting the Action of Nemesis Build and Rebuild Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier Screen Test: Shinzon

The Star Trek Universe A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier The Enterprise-E Reunion with The Rikers Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data Robot Hall of Fame Brent Spiner - Data and Beyond Part 4 Trek Roundtable: Nemesis Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation

The Romulan Empire Romulan Lore Shinzon & the Viceroy Romulan Design The Romulan Senate The Scimitar

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

