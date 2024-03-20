News
Panasonic & Technics Oster-Angebote bei Amazon
20.03.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon präsentiert im Rahmen der "Oster-Angebote"-Aktion u.a. die folgenden Sonderangebote von Panasonic und Technics:
- Panasonic TX-55MZ700E 55 Zoll 4K OLED Smart 2023 TV 1.079,00 EUR
- Panasonic TX-48MZ700E, 48 Zoll 4K OLED Smart 2023 TV 929,00 EUR
- Panasonic TX-42MZ700E 42 Zoll 4K OLED Smart 2023 TV, 829,00 EUR
- Panasonic SC-HTB254EGK 2.1 Soundbar mit Subwoofer 139,00 EUR
- Panasonic eneloop SmartPlus Ladegerät inkl. AA/Mignon-Akkus 2500 mAh 30,35 EUR
- Panasonic eneloop Ni-MH Akku, AAA/Micro 4er-Pack 12,29 EUR
- Technics SC-C30 WLAN Lautsprecher 299,00 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ80E-K kabellose Ohrhörer mit Noise Cancelling 259,00 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ60M2EK kabellose Ohrhörer mit Noise Cancelling 169,00 EUR
- Technics EAH-AZ40M2ES kabellose Ohrhörer mit Noise Cancelling 99,00 EUR
Die Angebote gelten bis Montag bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht.
weitere Angebote:
4K Ultra HD Blu-rays
über die Links sind auch die meist ebenfalls reduzierten Blu-ray Discs zu finden:
- Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning 22,27 EUR
- Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Limited Collection 74,77 EUR
- Top Gun Maverick 15,87 EUR
- Top Gun 15,87 EUR
- Top Gun + Top Gun: Maverick 28,97 EUR
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien Steelbook 27,77 EUR
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 21,97 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 33,47 EUR
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 2 35,87 EUR
- Blue Beetle 22,37 EUR
- Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora 18,27 EUR
- DogMan - 2-Disc Limited SteelBook 26,97 EUR
- DogMan - 2-Disc Limited Mediabook 26,97 EUR
- Der Exorzist: Bekenntnis Steelbook 23,87 EUR
- Meg 2: Die Tiefe 23,87 EUR
- Barbie 23,77 EUR
- Barbie Steelbook 24,87 EUR
- The Moon - 2-Disc Limited SteelBook 28,97 EUR
- The Roundup: No Way Out Mediabook 24,97 EUR
- Fast & Furious 10 15,87 EUR
- Fast & Furious - 10-Movie-Collection 101,87 EUR
- The Last Of Us: Staffel 1 33,47 EUR
- Evil Dead Rise 15,87 EUR
- Der Super Mario BROS. Film 15,87 EUR
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben 15,87 EUR
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods 15,87 EUR
- Knock at the Cabin 15,47 EUR
- Creed 3: Rocky's Legacy 16,47 EUR
- Operation Fortune Steelbook 23,67 EUR
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase 15,87 EUR
- High Tension - Mediabook B 26,87 EUR
- Gladiator 15,87 EUR
- Blade Runner 2049 14,27 EUR
- Equalizer 1 & 2 16,77 EUR
- Ghostbusters 11,87 EUR
- Ghostbusters II 11,87 EUR
- Ghostbusters: Legacy 13,97 EUR
- Interstellar 17,77 EUR
- Inception 17,27 EUR
- The Dark Knight Trilogy 54,47 EUR
- Das fünfte Element 13,97 EUR
- Dune 14,87 EUR
- Bullet Train 17,87 EUR
- Tenet 14,17 EUR
- The Green Mile 19,07 EUR
- Kampfstern Galactica 15,87 EUR
- The Nun II 22,97 EUR
- God Is a Bullet Mediabook 27,97 EUR
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische 19,07 EUR
- The Batman 14,37 EUR
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow 19,17 EUR
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum 17,27 EUR
- The Untouchables - Die Unbestechlichen 16,77 EUR
- Beverly Hills Cop 2 16,97 EUR
- Die Verurteilten 16,27 EUR
- The Ice Road Steelbook 9,97 EUR
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben 15,87 EUR
- James Bond - The Daniel Craig 5-Movie-Collection 50,37 EUR
- Halo - Staffel 1 29,87 EUR
- Indiana Jones 1-4 56,47 EUR
- Zurück in die Zukunft - Trilogie 30,27 EUR
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 31,97 EUR
- Mittelerde 6-Film Collection 69,97 EUR
- Der Hobbit: Die Spielfilm Trilogie 36,67 EUR
- Batman 1-4 - 4K Collection 49,27 EUR
- Harry Potter Complete Collection 64,97 EUR
- Der Mann mit der Todeskralle16,87 EUR
- Gesetz der Rache - Director's Cut 15,87 EUR
- Pulp Fiction 18,97 EUR
- Donnie Darko - Limited Collector's Edition 41,77 EUR
- Deep Impact 15,87 EUR
- Die Truman Show 15,87 EUR
- Event Horizon - Am Rande des Universums 14,87 EUR
- The Lost Boys 18,97 EUR
- Die Spur des Falken 15,87 EUR
- Poltergeist 19,37 EUR
- Pakt der Wölfe - Director's Cut 20,77 EUR
- Das Appartement Mediabook 25,97 EUR
- Bloodsport - Eine wahre Geschichte 15,97 EUR
- Nightmare before Christmas 33,99 EUR
- Jenseits von Eden 19,87 EUR
- Rio Bravo 19,87 EUR
- Beverly Hills Cop III 19,87 EUR
- Scream 3 19,87 EUR
- Halloween: H20 - 20 Jahre später 19,87 EUR
- Scarface Steelbook 21,97 EUR
- Der weiße Hai 2 15,87 EUR
- Die Farbe Lila 19,87 EUR
- Ferris macht blau 19,87 EUR
- Die Glücksritter 19,77 EUR
- Die Geister, die ich rief 19,77 EUR
- Zeit der Zärtlichkeit 18,97 EUR
- American Graffiti 14,87 EUR
Denon
- Denon DHT-S216 2.1 TV Soundbar 156,40 EUR
- Denon RCD-N10 Kompaktanlage 393,80 EUR
- Denon PerL True Wireless-Kopfhörer 135,90 EUR
- Denon AH-C630W kabellose In Ear Kopfhörer 59,61 EUR
- Denon AH-GC30 Wireless Over-Ear Kopfhörer mit Noise Cancelling 195,90 EUR
Apple
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB) - Titan Blau 1.554,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB) - Gelb 1.253,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB) - Blau 902,00 EUR
- Apple iPhone 13 (512 GB) - Grün 828,00 EUR
Samsung
- Samsung QLED 4K Q70C 55 Zoll Fernseher 749,00 EUR
- Samsung QLED 4K Q70C 65 Zoll Fernseher 1.099,00 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95C 65 Zoll Fernseher 2.199,00 EUR
- Samsung QLED 4K Q70C 75 Zoll Fernseher 1.499,00 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95C 75 Zoll Fernseher 2.999,00 EUR
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN700C 75 Zoll Fernseher 2.799,00 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S24 AI Smartphone 899,00 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra AI Smartphone 1.449,00 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Smartphone 189,00 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Smartphone 249,00 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android-Tablet 419,00 EUR
LG
- LG OLED65C37LA TV 165 cm (65 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 1.449,00 EUR
- LG OLED48C37LA TV 121 cm (48 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 969,00 EUR
- LG OLED42C37LA TV 106 cm (42 Zoll) OLED evo Fernseher 899,00 EUR
Philips
- Philips Ambilight TV | 48OLED708/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 839,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 55OLED708/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 949,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 65OLED708/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 1.379,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 55OLED808/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 999,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 42OLED808/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 999,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 48OLED808/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 1.099,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 65OLED808/12 4K UHD OLED Fernseher 1.499,00 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV | 77OLED808/12 4K UHD OLED Fernsehe 2.559,00 EUR
Yamaha
- Yamaha MusicCast BAR 40 SW Sound Bar 555,80 EUR
- Yamaha TRUE X SPEAKER 1A 112,20 EUR
- Yamaha NS-P51 Lautsprecherset 165,00 EUR
- Yamaha YH-E700B Kabellose Over-Ear-Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 199,00 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E5B True Wireless Earbuds 49,00 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E3C Kabellose In-Ear-Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 78,40 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Ohrhörer 140,00 EUR
Bose
- Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos 399,95 EUR
- Bose Surround Speakers 279,95 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker119,95 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker 89,95 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra kabellose Noise-Cancelling-Earbuds 249,95 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Serie II) Bluetooth speaker 236,00 EUR
Spirituosen
- Dalwhinnie 15 Jahre Single Malt Scotch Whisky 32,99 EUR
- Talisker 10 Jahre | aromatischer Single Malt Scotch Whisky 27,99 EUR
- Laphroaig Select | Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 24,69 EUR
- Bombay Sapphire Distilled London Dry Gin 18,80 EUR
- Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Jahre Blended Scotch Whisky 19,99 EUR
- Auchentoshan 12 Jahre | Single Malt Scotch Whisky 25,09 EUR
- Jameson Irish Whiskey – Blended Irish Whiskey 14,19 EUR
Bosch
- Bosch Home and Garden Bosch Akkuschrauber IXO 42,39 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden Bosch Ortungsgerät Truvo 41,49 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden Bosch Elektro Vertikutierer UniversalVerticut 1100 128,99 EUR
- Bosch Multifunktionswerkzeug PMF 350 CES 127,39 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden elektrischer Laubsauger/Laubbläser 101,89 EUR
- Bosch Akku-Schleifer UniversalSander 18V-10 63,99 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden Bosch Akku Schlagbohrschrauber 110,39 EUR
- Bosch Home and Garden Bosch Feuchtigkeitsmessgerät UniversalHumid 32,99 EUR
FRITZ!
- AVM FRITZ!Box 5530 Fiber 154,99 EUR
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX 219,00 EUR
- AVM FRITZ!Box 6690 Cable 237,49 EUR
- AVM Fritz!DECT 350 31,99 EUR
- AVM FRITZ!Repeater 6000 189,99 EUR
Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 44,99 EUR
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 34,99 EUR
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 109,99 EUR
- Paramount+ 1 Jahr zum halben Preis bei Amazon Prime Video (bis 01.04.)
- Amazon Audible 60 Tage kostenlos (Prime Deal)
- Amazon Music Unlimited drei Monate gratis
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited zwei Monate gratis
- Sony PlayStation 5 slim 449 EUR
