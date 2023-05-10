News

"Thirty Seconds To Mars" Neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" ab Herbst auf CD & "Orange Vinyl" LP

10.05.2023 (Karsten Serck)

"Thirty Seconds To Mars" veröffentlichten im September ihr neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day". Die Band von Hollywood-Star Jared Leto und dessen Bruder Shannon präsentiert nach längerer Pause auf ihrem sechsten Studio-Album elf neue Songs, von denen "Stuck" bereits vorab als erste Single veröffentlicht wurde.

"It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" kommt am 15.09.2023 in den Handel und wird neben der CD auch als "Orange Vinyl" LP-Edition erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

  1. Stuck
  2. Life Is Beautiful
  3. Seasons
  4. Get Up Kid
  5. Love These Days
  6. World On Fire
  7. 7:1
  8. Never Not Love You
  9. Midnight Prayer
  10. Lost These Days
  11. Avalanche

