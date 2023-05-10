News

"Thirty Seconds To Mars" Neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" ab Herbst auf CD & "Orange Vinyl" LP

"Thirty Seconds To Mars" veröffentlichten im September ihr neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day". Die Band von Hollywood-Star Jared Leto und dessen Bruder Shannon präsentiert nach längerer Pause auf ihrem sechsten Studio-Album elf neue Songs, von denen "Stuck" bereits vorab als erste Single veröffentlicht wurde.

"It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" kommt am 15.09.2023 in den Handel und wird neben der CD auch als "Orange Vinyl" LP-Edition erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

Stuck Life Is Beautiful Seasons Get Up Kid Love These Days World On Fire 7:1 Never Not Love You Midnight Prayer Lost These Days Avalanche

