"Thirty Seconds To Mars" Neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" ab Herbst auf CD & "Orange Vinyl" LP
10.05.2023 (Karsten Serck)
"Thirty Seconds To Mars" veröffentlichten im September ihr neues Album "It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day". Die Band von Hollywood-Star Jared Leto und dessen Bruder Shannon präsentiert nach längerer Pause auf ihrem sechsten Studio-Album elf neue Songs, von denen "Stuck" bereits vorab als erste Single veröffentlicht wurde.
"It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day" kommt am 15.09.2023 in den Handel und wird neben der CD auch als "Orange Vinyl" LP-Edition erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
- Stuck
- Life Is Beautiful
- Seasons
- Get Up Kid
- Love These Days
- World On Fire
- 7:1
- Never Not Love You
- Midnight Prayer
- Lost These Days
- Avalanche
